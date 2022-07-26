We should convert rapidly

I sometimes see criticism of plans for a rapid conversion to renewable energy. I believe a rapid conversion is essential and here I discuss a hidden Achilles’ heel of fossil-fuel-generated electricity. As background, the vast majority of fossil-fuel-generated electricity is produced by heating water to create steam which turns turbines. In these “thermal” power plants, this process only works if there is sufficiently cool water (or cool air) to condense the steam so the water can be reused. (Nuclear power is subject to the same cooling requirements.)

As the climate has warmed and extreme heat events have become more common, we have already seen an increase in thermal power plants needing to shut down as water or air temperatures rise to a point where it is not possible to recondense steam. This happens at the same time as demand for electricity peaks, primarily due to the timing of increased use of air conditioning. These power plant shutdowns will become even more common as warming accelerates.

