We should convert rapidly
I sometimes see criticism of plans for a rapid conversion to renewable energy. I believe a rapid conversion is essential and here I discuss a hidden Achilles’ heel of fossil-fuel-generated electricity. As background, the vast majority of fossil-fuel-generated electricity is produced by heating water to create steam which turns turbines. In these “thermal” power plants, this process only works if there is sufficiently cool water (or cool air) to condense the steam so the water can be reused. (Nuclear power is subject to the same cooling requirements.)
As the climate has warmed and extreme heat events have become more common, we have already seen an increase in thermal power plants needing to shut down as water or air temperatures rise to a point where it is not possible to recondense steam. This happens at the same time as demand for electricity peaks, primarily due to the timing of increased use of air conditioning. These power plant shutdowns will become even more common as warming accelerates.
This problem shows one more reason to quickly transition to renewable energy and boost energy efficiency. In my opinion, one of the most effective ways to achieve this would be a “carbon cash back.” Put a price on carbon and return the collected fees to households (also called carbon fee and dividend).
Some prefer other solutions. As we approach election season, specific ideas on how we address climate change should be a central point of discussion among candidates and voters.
Trump can be convicted of conspiracy to obstruct Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Conspiracy requires proving intent to commit a crime, two or more people agreeing to commit it, and any “overt act in furtherance” (demonstrating that conspirators moved from talk to action).
Trump admitted that he intended to prevent certification of Biden’s election to “stop the steal.” This is a “justification defense,” and Trump must prove a “stolen election,” not just that he believed it. Also, believing it was “not a crime” is no defense.
Trump, Stone and others agreed to “stop the steal,” and they brought others into this conspiracy using unproven allegations of election fraud. Dec 14: Trump’s co-conspirators arranged for “fake electors” in several states. Dec 18-21: Trump, Giuliani, Powell and Flynn discussed seizing voting machines; Trump tweeted his supporters to attend a Jan. 6 protest. Jan 4-6: Trump and Eastman pressured Pence to decertify electoral votes, although Pence and White House lawyers told Trump there was no authority. Afterwards, Trump lied when he publicly announced that Pence “can decertify” and the “vice president and I are in total agreement.” Trump, Flynn and other co-conspirators communicated directly with supporters through speeches and tweets. Supporters at the rallies who expressed their agreement to “stop the steal” became co-conspirators.
Trump can be convicted of the crimes committed by Jan. 6 rioters because conspirators can be held liable for the foreseeable crimes committed by their fellow co-conspirators. Trump knew some were armed when he told his co-conspirators to walk to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” Watching supporters attack the Capitol, Trump refused to stop them because they were achieving the conspiracy’s goal: obstructing Congress.
And if the “felony murder” rule applies, arguably Trump could be held liable for the death of Ashli Babbitt. It was foreseeable.
I really appreciate Ryan Urie’s Daily News columns. I disagree, however, with his July 22 assertion “that for many on the right, guns are not a political issue; they’re a religion.”
True, many do worship the gun rather than follow, for example, the teachings of Jesus. But they do so for fundamentally political reasons. They do so to maintain power.
The reason the Second Amendment was included in the Constitution was to make sure whites could continue to suppress Black slaves and Native Americans. Our present worship of guns just continues the politics of empire and white supremacy.
Not long ago, I was reading the Idaho Democratic Party platform, noting how the party militantly expressed its disdain for law enforcement and of course Democrats’ unending call for defunding police — among other disturbing and extremist positions.
As a result of a recent letter to the editor, I returned to the platform page and was very surprised to see the most extreme beliefs have been tucked behind some pleasant window dressing.
Democrats now politely state their green agenda. All the while they’re working to eliminate an economical electrical supply. Imagine living as a troglodyte thanks to the Democrats’ religious zeal. There aren’t that many caves around the Palouse — and without natural gas or hydro-electricity that will be our reality if the Democrats succeed.
On their website they now say, “We don’t want to take your guns” — but destroying the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is all they verbally strategize about 24/7 on the news feed.
Idaho Democrats now say they don’t believe in open borders. Erm … you can’t make this stuff up.
The approachable-on-the-outside Trojan donkey is filled with extreme, militant, economically destructive initiatives. In the coming November election, let’s dump our local Democrat extremists who would attempt to trick us with pretty words and then have us succumb to their assault on our ability to pursue life, liberty, and happiness.
Don’t be fooled. That Idaho donkey is one enormous deception.
Freedom to take your rights
One valuable lesson from the ongoing televised Congressional Jan. 6 hearings is that there are two distinct kinds of Republican nowadays. There are those who respect facts and truth, who respect the Constitution and our laws, and respect the institutions on which the country is built, including law enforcement and the military, but also ordinary public servants at all levels, from election officials and teachers and librarians to health care workers and research scientists.
And then there are those who are all too willing to accept and repeat lies whether out of sheer ignorance, or out of spite, bigotry and hatred, or as partisan propaganda, all well-represented in the editorial pages of our newspapers, ranging from absurd white supremacist garbage to nonsensical anti-science conspiracies and crackpot election subterfuge.
This latter sort of Republican is also the kind who asserts government’s right to own and control a pregnant woman body, to censor history, current events, and literature and to prohibit cannabis while defending discrimination against LGBTQ people.
Rich irony: The same people ready to point a gun in your face if you disagree with them insist they are all about “freedom.” Sure, their freedom to take your rights away.