The United States isalready a socialist state
Do we have a truly and totally free-market system in our great country? Or do we currently offer government paid social services? The clear answer is yes, we offer social services. As examples, everything from our public school systems which educate the vast majority of our children, to our protectors (firemen, policemen, armed service personnel, etc.), to our libraries, park systems and yes, even Social Security. Note the word “social” is in the name of that administration.
Some people like to ignore the fact that we currently have a social service system woven into the fabric of our great nation. Then they will point to the horrors that populations suffered through in socialist states in the last century; think China and the Soviet Union. But please do not conflate socialism with totalitarianism. Chairman Mao and Stalin were the heads of those states and ruled with tyranny. But was the tyranny a failure of the social system or the political system? I would argue the latter.
Should we move away from our social system that is currently in place, or expand it? The answer to that question will likely be discussed and debated more than it already is during this next election cycle.
But please do not delude yourself as we all currently have access to enjoy the fruits of our social system. If nothing else, a very high percentage of our roads and highways are free of tolls for all of us to use. So, when you initiate dialogues concerning socialism in the U.S., please consider how you arrived at the point of entering such a discussion. Did you drive to the coffee shop using public roads where you debated this issue with friends?
Did you make a cogent argument because you received a public education, or found information on the internet?
I hope you would conclude at least some socialism is good for society. Maybe you will conclude that more might be better.
Larry Fox
Pullman