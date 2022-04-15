Warped judgment
Dale Courtney’s latest column suggests that his brain was exposed to too much radiation when he worked on nuclear submarines. He forecasts all sorts of political upheaval rooted in what he thinks (fantasizes?) might conceivably, possibly, tentatively happen. (I am trying to be as polite with Courtney as he is with other people.)
His comparisons with the Nixon administration show his ignorance. The administration’s problems were not limited to Nixon and Agnew. Quite a few people in his administration or his reelection campaign went to prison even though they could afford good lawyers. Congress, however, was reluctant to take any decisive action until a court ordered the release of the last of the White House recordings, which revealed that Nixon engaged in obstruction of justice. Even then, many Republicans stood by Nixon, although quite a few abandoned him.
Courtney fails to offer firm proof of widespread criminal actions in the Biden Administration. If Hunter Biden tried to capitalize on his father being in public office, a number of Donald Trump’s children did the same. Is Courtney ballistic with rage about that? Not that I have seen. His hatred has warped his judgment. Moreover, he apparently doesn’t know that Congress has great difficulty making decisions about anything these days. When his prediction in the first paragraph of his column proves to be false, I hope but doubt that he will print a retraction.
David Nice
Pullman