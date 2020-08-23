Nothing fun about it
I’ve always enjoyed reading the Fun Facts on Page 2A every morning, until the Aug. 12 edition. It states that “during an average lift-off, a commercial jet takes off at 550-to-580 miles per hour.”
That isn’t simply misinformation. It’s so far off base that it’s an outright lie.
Who, exactly, is responsible for the accuracy of what’s printed in your paper? This makes me question the validity of anything that’s been printed in Fun Facts.
Somebody needs to wake up. By the way, the rotation speed of a departing airliner is closer to 150 mph.
Allen Gaylord
Lewiston
Listen to the teachers
Our schools are the most integrated part of our community. They affect everyone in some manner. Therefore, it is necessary to protect schools to insure the health of our families, teachers, staff and community.
Providing safety in schools is not a political belief or personal ideology; it is a health need. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said — and other countries have shown — wearing a mask and social distancing are the two main factors for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
We have witnessed since school reopenings more than 2,000 students, teachers and staff have been quarantined. Wishful thinking, half-measures, high hopes and ignoring it have backfired. The CDC director made the dire warning: “Take coronavirus precautions or risk the worst fall in U.S. public health history.”
We all want our children educated and we know months of online learning is no substitute for the real thing. We have excellent teachers in our Lewiston schools. They chose the teaching profession because they care about and can guide students toward successful futures.
Therefore, if we truly care about our teachers being in classrooms to teach our children this year, then we should listen to and honor them in the process of determining the best way to teach in these trying times.
Teachers will be working under incredibly hard circumstances. So the least we can do is assure that everyone is in a safe environment by following CDC guidelines to all wear masks and social distance to prevent COVID-19 spread.
Pat Bates
Clarkston