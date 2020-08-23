Drank it all
In this time of COVID-19, it’s essential to remember that panic buying puts lives at risk.
And here Jeff Sayre goes and drinks all the Kool-Aid. Oh, yeah.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Misjudging a critic
I’ve enjoyed the passion in the opinion pieces lately. ...
I was especially surprised by the farmer from Genesee who accused Neil Cox of being racist because he’s not on board with the Black Lives Matter agenda. ...
It’s easy to see how someone could misjudge a critic of the BLM movement when its very premise is substantiated by a title both banal and irrefutable. ...
Personally, I feel an endearment toward Black Lives Matter and those who don’t mind running afoul of the law, although much of their ideologies remain suspect. Not that it’s good for society, no wanton destruction is. But being bold, daring and willing to reimagine society has a touch of the daring do.
Yet when the assumption held is that opposition to the movement is racism, and racism must be ended, a big polarizing chasm is established by those who are reimagining the rules. ...
It’s a bold gamble for the movement to take, because the majority of those who are not inclined to radical social change would never disagree that said lives matter. ...
Noble as such a movement might be, it lacks regard for the value of the system that we have, and more, the lives and livelihoods of those who still love, live by and believe in our clearly flawed system.
And calling a do-gooder like Cox a racist for not supporting this movement is not advancing any social movement toward a healthy, peaceful, and free society — if that is the endgame.
Chris Rousseau
Clarkston
Clarkston’s costly debacle
The Clarkston police officers’ body and dash cam video of the arrest of Mark Domino reveals the illegitimacy of the charges against him.
The officers did nothing to get any information other than looking at a Black man and deciding he is probably the car prowler. After confronting him, they grew angry about his standing up to them. Handcuffs, tasing, hitting him and a toss into the patrol car were their ultimate answer. Their anger grew as Domino resisted them with comments and questions. He is Black and in the parking lot where something may have happened.
When Domino took his cellphone out, it triggered officer anger and their unlawful violent physical attack. Apparently, actions like this are OK with Chief Joel Hastings and Clarkston City Attorney Todd Richardson.
Hastings said the officers “... acted within the law. There was no violation of policy or procedure.” This says nothing good about Clarkston’s department or Hastings.
The policemen are undertrained and their chief is responsible for policy, procedures and training, which appear to be missing.
As for Richardson, he fills out the cabal. His answer to officer’s actions was “ ... officers may have acted a bit improperly.”
In an earlier hearing, he offered to drop charges in 90 days. It’s not amazing that Domino refused to be liable for that period since he was innocent of all charges.
The city attorney has kept the case going for over a year. Can Richardson justify the cost of this debacle?
Leonard Ross
Clarkston
Media missed story
Hello, mainstream media. Are you folks awake ? Of course you are, spewing your anti-Donald Trump screeds 24/7.
Just wondering, if by chance — mind you, just by chance — have you heard of the atrocity committed in Wilson, N.C., last week? A 25-year-old Black man walked across the street and executed a 5-year-old white boy in front of his two sisters while all were playing in their front yard.
Again just wondering: If the color of their skins had been reversed, would we have been subjected to a repeat of the George Floyd insanity ?
Of course we would have. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, the Washington Post, the New York Times, all are pathetic sycophant journalists.
Larry Sullivan
Clarkston
No laughing matter
We used to be the envy of the world.
Then, we elected the lying king. Spinners call it “truthful hyperbole.” Once conservative, always Trumpers suffer from an inexplicable, voluntary deafness. Hopefully, if one hears the truth often enough ...
Congressional Republicans publicly refuse to help anyone.
Sen. Mitch McConnell is blocking action on hundreds of measures. During this national emergency declaration, cowardly representatives are miserable failures. The recent executive orders are weak and possibly unconstitutional. ...
The constant stream of lies has duped good people into dismissing truth and reject their own intelligence. ...
Which accurately summarizes President Donald Trump’s psychological profile — lies, doubt, ignorance, anger and hate, the Republican version of psychologist’s five steps.
Movies portray petulant spoiled brats, like Trump, smashing everything they touch. This is true for the nation’s highways and infrastructure. It’s true for the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. It’s true for elections now under fire, assisted greatly by the new postmaster general, another charlatan appointee, obediently pouring sand in the gears.
Note: Your king received his mail-in ballots this week, casting doubt on the postal fraud he hypocritically whines about.
Corporations, Wall Street and presidential denial are ruining magnificent Earth. How long can we remain neglectful of a dwindling, polluted drinking water supply? Or warming seas by negligent corporations trading the Earth for their savior — profit. Or continuing ignorance, opined on these pages, which says defunding the police means no police?
How much more crushing hypocrisy must we tolerate?
Now, we’re a laughingstock.
Jim Roach
Moscow
TDS is spreading
While the impact of the COVID-19 virus grabs the headlines, there is another illness in our country that is widespread and dangerous. This illness I call Trump Derangement Syndrome or TDS. About 30 to 40 percent of the population has this disease. It appears to be more pervasive in some communities.
The primary symptoms of those afflicted with TDS are irrational thinking and abnormal behavior. Those afflicted believe things and say things that are different from normal or rational people.
Unfortunately, those with TDS do not recognize their foibles and they are resistant to traditional cures. It seems no amount of truth or evidence proffered to those afflicted with this disease has any effect on their bizarre thinking or behavior.
Here is how you can recognize someone who has TDS.
If they plan to vote for President Donald Trump in November, despite the many occasions he has demonstrated he is a sociopath and a psychopath, they have TDS.
If they would vote for a man of surprisingly low moral character, a man who takes a sordid delight in hurting and humiliating people, they have TDS.
If they admire and would choose as their leader someone who surrounds himself with stooges and sycophants, they have TDS.
If they support a man who distorts the truth and lies practically every time he opens his mouth, they have TDS.
In short, anyone who would support a buffoon with a foul mouth and zero for brains must have Trump Derangement Syndrome.
David Abbott
Clarkston
Advice for Mariners
Mariners coaches, this hitting strategy is known as “the bunt,” also known as the “sacrifice bunt,” and it is most often employed when one is involved in a close game, with a score of, say 2-2, most often in a late inning, say the seventh, after the leadoff hitter has reached first base.
Got the picture?
Let’s say the next batter is having a bad game, like maybe he’s 0 for 2 with two strikeouts. One might opt for a pinch hitter in this case, but an alternative would be the bunt.
This works exceptionally well when one has some speed both on first and at the plate, OK?
Now, chances are the batter has learned the “Art of the Bunt,” starting with Little League and that he has honed this skill throughout his baseball career, right up to the time he signed up with the Mariners.
The idea is that the batter lays down the bunt, the base runner tears off for second and, ideally or luckily, both players end up safe. But at least the base runner gets to second (known in baseball parlance as “scoring position”) with only one out.
The next batter or the one following, it is hoped, hits safely. And in all likelihood, the lead run — possibly the winning run — scores from second.
Please note that I do not personally take credit for devising this strategy of the bunt. It’s just some baseball thing I’ve heard about somewhere.
Go Mariners.
Ron McFarland
Moscow
Cake, anyone?
President Donald Trump’s callousness during this epidemic reminds me of the French queen’s statement: “Let them eat cake. ...”
Trump attacks mail-in voting as rampant with fraud. Meanwhile our fearful leader and his wife chose to vote by mail. He doesn’t care voting in person endangers both voters and poll workers. While he votes by mail, he is basically saying to other voters: “Let them get in line.”
Trump doesn’t care that only quick and universal testing can combat the virus. Currently, millions of Americans must get a doctor’s order and/or wait for hours to get tested and days to learn the result. Meanwhile, Trump protects himself with unlimited immediate COVID-19 testing, basically saying to the rest of us: “Let them get in line.”
What has Trump done to help us? He misrepresents his executive orders. He claims he extended Congress’ eviction moratorium, but his order only states Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shall “consider” eviction relief for some.
He claims he canceled payroll taxes. Actually, they’re only “deferred” until January, when they must be paid.
He claims he extended supplemental unemployment payments, but his order merely “offers” states the option if they cover 25 percent of the payments and set up a new payment system. Meanwhile, deferring payroll taxes will reduce Social Security funding. The $300 payments will reduce Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Trump is not a dealmaker; he’s a con artist with a shell game. You cannot trust him.
Myron Schreck
Moscow