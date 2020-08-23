All in the name of liberty
The misuse of words might have amused me once or twice on a day when I felt particularly generous with my muse. But with dictionaries (complete with etymological context) at our fingertips, the persistent misuse of words is a spotlight to willful ignorance and mental laziness.
For instance, the words “liberty” and “liberal” share the same root word, the Latin word liber, which means free. At its roots, the word “liberal” is the adjective form of the noun “liberty.” It is all about personal freedom, and how American is that?
Demonizing the word “liberal” demonizes the word “liberty.”
It is also wrong to demonize the word “conservative,” which comes from the Latin word conservatus, which means to keep, preserve and opposed to change. Now observe the compliment this word “conservative” is to the words “liberal” and “liberty.” To conserve freedoms, to preserve liberty is very American.
Our country benefits from an educated electorate and our society today can benefit from the responsible use of words. Liberal and liberty are good things. Conservative is a good thing. We all want to conserve our liberty, right?
Language is not as binary as this space allows, but human communication is benefited by proper and responsible use of language.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston
Go slow
A significant number of teachers and parents are alarmed about the potential “green” start for Lewiston schools. A normal back-to-school opening means minimal protective measures in place. At the Aug. 10 school board meeting, proponents of this unrestricted, potentially dangerous return expressed shock, fabricating a myth that teachers do not want to return to the classroom. Make no mistake: Every teacher wants to teach his students this fall. Concerned teachers and parents insist, however, on protective measures for the safety of staff, students and the greater community.
Top public health officials and immunologists from around the world reinforce the efficacy of masks and social distancing in minimizing community spread, two countermeasures also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics. It seems every other nearby school district is opening with at least a hybrid model similar to Lewiston’s proposed “yellow” phase. At the very least, some regional schools are requiring masks and have modified classrooms and building spaces to practice social distancing. Meanwhile, other districts have gone completely online.
The school board should do the right thing and start our district off with a proactive instead of reactive model, which is what the current green phase represents. With a more judicious reopening that is informed by scientific data, our kids and our community will get through this pandemic together — masked, sanitized and socially distanced.
Children, teachers and staff deserve safe working conditions for teaching and learning. Everyone will benefit from a more cautious start.
Amy Minervini
Christina Brando-Subis
Lewiston
Whose rights?
Who are you? Why did you put me in house arrest going on six months now? And why did you shut down so many local businesses and lay off thousands of employees in this county? What did they do to lose their incomes?
Why do my friends have to shop online (if they have a computer) or make a quick run to the grocery store for curbside pickup or to Clarkston stores.
Why are people in care facilities in solitary confinement with meals brought three times a day to their room?
Why do you threaten us with ill health and even death?
I’d sure like to see my children and grandchildren, but it is not safe to travel. Attending church is too risky. Going out to a restaurant with friends or family is still not safe.
“Too bad,” you say to those human beings who have chronic health issues. Too bad if you are overweight. Too bad if you are older than 60. Too bad if you are a Nez Perce individual.
And those children, so what if they have to try to learn at home. Schools are a waste of time and resources.
You shout, “I have my rights. I do not have to wear a mask.”
Oh poor, poor you.
Wish I had rights.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston
Protect the USPS
I’m writing this letter on Aug. 13: Today I got my Sparklight bill in the mail. When I sat down to write my check to pay the bill, I noticed that the due date was Aug. 15. I’m smart enough to know that my check is not going to get to Phoenix, Ariz., by Aug. 15.
Our incompetent, narcissistic, arrogant president, Donald Trump, has openly admitted that he’s sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service to stop mail-in ballots from being used in the 2020 election. He says that absentee ballots are OK, but mail-in ballots are not OK. He is too stupid to know they are exactly the same thing.
Some of us senior citizens can barely pay our monthly bills now and we certainly can’t afford to pay late fees just so Trump can rig the election in his favor. He never wins anything honestly. This manipulation by Trump of the mail delivery must be stopped now.
I did talk to a nice lady at Sparklight. She assured me she would make a note in my records, and I would not be charged a late fee. But not all seniors would make that call. And they would be charged late fees on their payments, thanks to Trump’s interference in our mail deliveries.
I have called my members of Congress today to ask them to stop Trump from destroying the USPS.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Racism goes both ways
According to a full-page ad in the June 28 Lewiston Tribune, all violence nationally against everyone except white people and police is being labeled white supremacy. ...
This article was supported by a so-called nonprofit. We all know there’s no such thing. Somebody is profiting. ...
To suggest that all white people and police (white supremacy) are against or a threat to Blacks, indigenous, Latinos, people of color, immigrants, refugees, people with disabilities or the lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender community is the most preposterous thinking I have ever heard of.
If your true agenda, as stated, is to invest and meet the needs of all the above mentioned people ..., what a great idea. Why has this not already been implemented if it is possible.
However, if any of you think our society can survive without our fully staffed and trained law enforcement, you really need to rethink that situation as evidenced by the violent protests and destruction where police are ordered to stand down. ...
According to Leonard Pitts, this whole country is “corroded” to its bones by racism. Mr. Pitts, are you the racist?
Stop race-baiting. Racism goes in many directions. Many white people are impoverished as well as Black people or others of any color. Whites are being labeled as white supremacists. Is that racism? Stop trying to divide this troubled country. ...
Values of love, faith, trust and goodness should be greater than hate and violence. ...
Name-calling, swearing and labeling does not make your op-eds anymore credible or interesting. ...
Annie Cook
Lewiston
Pray for Rodriguez
As the election draws near, let’s keep Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez and his family in our prayers for reelection. He is a great example for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in leadership, integrity and dedication, not to mention a mentor to his deputies.
Stella Davis
Clarkston
Appalled
Catherine Munden, for the past 20 years, I have been a victim’s rights advocate for battered women and I am appalled at your lack of integrity when you address the issue of domestic violence.
Nowhere in this article by Rosaria Lindley did she indicate a specific police department and/or officer when she described her ordeal.
I have worked with outstanding law enforcement officers who have investigated cases of battered women. But you are the first woman — if you are a police officer — who has discredited what a victim has come forward to state. Did you investigate Lindley’s case?
Were you present when the alleged incident(s) occurred?
Thanks to your undereducated and unfiltered bias toward protecting the small percentage of police officers who have been accused of such an egregious act, who knows how many women will now not come forward to report a sexual and/or physical assault in your area?
I hope in your quest to become popular among your “colleagues” who have your back, your supervisor reads your archaic viewpoint and recognizes with additional training he or she may have just saved the department millions in a lawsuit. ...
Chavelle Donnelly
Spokane
Speaking up
I’m confused. Is Catherine Munden a police officer or is she starting a dating site for battered women? I don’t advocate for police reform, but with big mouths like Munden, I hope she’s not the voice for law enforcement.
Gary Fider
Pullman