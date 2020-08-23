Rolling in dough
... The city of Clarkston is rolling in money.
Clarkston has dollars to spare since it continues to pursue two “obstruction” charges from June, 2019.
They have to pay City Attorney Todd Richardson, court costs, District Court Judge Tina Kernan, clerks, attorneys and others.
Mark Domino’s case has been in court 23 times. Does anyone care to guess how much money is being spent? Don’t forget the police officers’ time, sheriffs and the Clarkston police’s internal investigation. (They cleared themselves of all wrongdoing.)
Chief Joel Hastings said arresting Domino was: “an opportunity for learning and will be used to enhance and improve the way our officers interact with the public moving forward.”
The only debt Clarkston has not paid is to the excessive police force victim, Domino. Hey, Chief Hastings, how about paying Domino for educating your police force? ...
Domino left work at the Clarkston Walmart and opened the doors to his own car. A woman called in a “prowling” report. Police came and tased him — for being a Black man going home from work.
Domino’s cases are still dragging through the courts, apparently because the city of Clarkston has excess money. The trial isn’t scheduled until October.
When Domino sues the city for more than a year of legal wrongs, Clarkston will apparently be glad to pay hundreds of thousands to compensate him for his time and unjust suffering.
When Congress succeeds in getting COVID-19 money for cities, make sure Clarkston is exempted. It clearly doesn’t need it.
Mary Minton
Clarkston
Vote Democratic
... Let’s all agree that rational and sane decisions are made only by those who are willing to stop and question all media opinions instead of blindly following and believing only those that promote their worldview.
As a transsexual woman who came to America in 2008 to marry my wife and then become a U.S. citizen, I would like to offer a perspective of how Europe and the U.K. now view our country.
Due to President Donald Trump and his sycophantic cronies, we are a laughingstock for every other democratic nation. ...
In the U.K., even Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom most U.K. citizens regard as a mini-Trump, is distancing himself from U.S. influence as Trump promotes more and more protectionism.
On a more U.S.-centered perspective, Trump and the GOP have done more to foment racism, hatred and division than even the Ku Klux Klan managed to do, and they have done this in just short of four years!
When I arrived here in 2008, acceptance and inclusion were the norm. But after 2016, I have faced more in-person hatred and verbal attacks than I did in the previous eight years, even though at that time I lived up in Okanogan County, which was and still is deeply red.
... Since I became a citizen, I regarded myself as an independent. I am now encouraging everyone to vote Democratic up and down the ticket as Republicans have repeatedly proven they only care about themselves and their rich donors and friends.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Time for a tax revolt
I see the Lewiston City Council has decided it needs a $91 million budget next year so it is going to raise our already-too-high property tax by 3 percent and our water bill tax by 5 percent.
Do we have any influence over these geniuses at all? What in the hell is the matter with them when people are struggling to pay their mortgages, pay their bills, necessities are sky-rocketing in the stores and there is no relief in sight?
Do you realize they pay the director of the city library a salary that is consistent with the salary of the director of a city library system consisting of one main and five branch libraries, and serves a city of a quarter-million people, the last time I checked?
They are big spenders with other peoples’ money. ...
They seem to believe that by electing them, we gave them a mandate to pluck this golden goose. I think some new faces may need to get on the city council, and we damn sure need a tax revolt in this town.
Marque French
Lewiston
Domestic terrorists
Should we care about statues being toppled?
In ancient Rome, Russia and France, revolutions were started by destroying symbols of civilization.
In America, under the guise of fighting racism, mobs in America started toppling statues of Confederate soldiers and generals.
Then they went for George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other founders of America, saying they owned slaves.
Then they tried to topple Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant who freed the slaves. That ended their believability that this was about racism.
Then it was stained glass windows in churches and any depictions of white men.
The end game is really about tearing down institutions — capitalism, the economy, police, the rule of law and America itself.
To get to that point, they have to be violent and cruel. This is domestic terrorism.
These revolutionaries and mobs are not angry at statues. They are angry at the civilization those statues represent.
Tearing down statues and the police are about tearing down the power of a country.
If Democrats win the revolution, they will rebuild the country to their ideology — communism and socialism.
It seems impossible that America finds itself in this revolutionary war. But we are precisely there in our history.
So we either vote for President Donald Trump or subjugation, which the dictionary defines as “The act of defeating a group of people or a country and ruling them in a way that allows them no freedom.”
Jim Emmert
Kamiah