Choosing God
From the tenor of Steve McGehee’s last column (Oct. 22), he appeared to be having a bad day. His column was a negative screed on “American exceptionalism.”
In spite of being born and living in this country, he did not have one good thing to say about the United States even though he has clearly been greatly blessed. I agree that this country was not blessed because of our sinful behavior, some of which Steve listed. We were blessed because God chose to bless us and our Founding Fathers chose to live to the glory of God and in obedience to his word, the Bible. Yes, they failed in a number of ways but they still acknowledged God as the supreme ruler over all and his word as their guiding wisdom.
Just as Israel turned away from God after he blessed them abundantly, so we as a nation have grown arrogant in our abundance and rejected God’s rule over us. Just as Israel was warned and then punished with destruction, we have been warned and are headed for destruction if we continue to reject God and his word as our source of guidance. God gives us free choice to destroy ourselves individually and as a nation.
However, each one of us will face God and his judgment after death. God designed death to force a decision; it is not a mutant gene that we can fix. He is forcing us to choose whose side we are on. As the all-knowing, awesome creator outside of time, he is more than able to judge each of us according to our knowledge of him and our choices. The Founding Fathers chose to follow him; now the choice is ours. My prayer is that we humbly choose God both individually and as a country.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Conveniently overlooked?
Dale Courtney’s latest column surprised me. In his discussion of media bias, he forgot to mention America’s very large, well-financed right-wing media system, including Fox News, conservative talk radio, conservative newspapers, right-wing internet and social media sites, conservative magazines, and the right-wing local television networks, among others.
I don’t know how he could have overlooked them. Could he be guilty of the sin he claims to find in “legacy media:” he began with his desired conclusion and chose the evidence to support it? I believe the right-wing media system also has lapses in truthfulness at times. I guess he never heard about that.
David Nice
Pullman
Would rather be safe
The requirement to wear a mask while in public in Moscow has been lifted. You can shop without covering your face. But I’ve become comfortable with slipping a mask over my nose and mouth before I go into stores or meetings. I carry an extra in case I cough or sneeze. But I feel good about providing this protection for others from my aerosol residue. Who knows? Even though I’m vaccinated, I could be carrying any manner of viruses, and the mask reassures me I won’t be a spreader.
I hope we don’t give up the masks entirely. I couldn’t say how many infections I’ve had in the past that were the result of a casual encounter with someone sick, but I’ve had my share of colds and flu. Some say it’s a good thing to get these infections: keeps your immune system at the ready. But the symptoms I’ve endured, the time away from work, the fear of spreading it to my family and friends, make me wonder if it is worth the attitude of “that’s life.” I’d rather be safe than sick and sorry.
I’ll continue to cover my face. If you cough in the aisle ahead of me as I push my cart your way, I will have protection from your spray. If you are sitting next to me and sneeze at a meeting or church, I’ll have a layer of protection from the aerosol that will fly in all directions. And if I cough or sneeze, I will still do it into the crook of my elbow, a double protection for you. You are welcome.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
This is not white racism
Parents are learning what critical race theory is, and that it involves their children being divided up by race at school and taught that they are either oppressors or are victims. These parents disagree so strongly that they have made protests against the theory in hundreds of U.S. school districts. Recent polling shows that strong majorities of parents, including Black, hispanic, Asian, and white parents all oppose critical race theory and support removing “concepts such as white privilege and systemic racism” from the school curriculum. It is so phony for NBC news and Slate to write articles claiming that the protests are “white backlash” or white racism, when parents with all colors of skin are opposed to critical race theory being taught in schools. Read articles about this at christopherrufo.com.
Lois Johnston
Moscow
Vote Lewis for city council
Hailey Lewis is a perfect fit for Moscow City Council. She is young and energetic and has a lifelong love for Moscow. She is a proponent of sustainable growth, active community listening and fiscal responsibility. Please visit her website www.haileylewis.com. Early voting ends at the courthouse today. Election day is Tuesday. Please be a responsible citizen and vote.
Dee Blair
Moscow
Treating viruses
Does anyone remember when we treated viruses with soup, vitamin C and plenty of rest instead of communism?
Joe Long
Moscow