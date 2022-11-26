Murder investigation

I am a statistician, professor and data analyst. Over the years, I have consulted for the FBI several times in the area of gambling and risk analysis.

Regarding the four horrific murders committed with a Rambo-style knife, let us not forget who Rambo was. The killer was most likely a loner and a veteran with time spent in Afghanistan or Iraq who returned to the University and who may have been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tags

Recommended for you