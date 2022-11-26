I am a statistician, professor and data analyst. Over the years, I have consulted for the FBI several times in the area of gambling and risk analysis.
Regarding the four horrific murders committed with a Rambo-style knife, let us not forget who Rambo was. The killer was most likely a loner and a veteran with time spent in Afghanistan or Iraq who returned to the University and who may have been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Law enforcement should be able to access student records and investigate all those at the university with such a background.
On Wednesday I was pleased to join in the preparations for a community potluck to celebrate the season with University of Idaho students and others at the Inland Oasis in Moscow. It was my first time there, and I found it most welcome and accommodating. I wasn’t able to stick around, so later I contacted Sandra Kelly to learn how it came down. Here’s what she told me:
“It’s all guesswork, but I think we fed about 175-200 people, easily, including volunteers and community members, and families, but the vast majority (of the students came) from the international program. We had six giant tables of food and desserts, and the few leftovers we had went to Inland Oasis, the Gritman ER team and Latah Recovery.”
A true community event. So I say, once again, Moscow community stepped up. Big huzzah to Kelly and all the other volunteers. Happy Holidays!
The continuing absurdity of congressional Republicans is astounding. They have consciously decided to not legislate anything, not even bad policy (which they’re full of). Or any meaningful relief for regular citizens, including their own constituents. This blows apart what remains of my formerly ordered mind.
We now know what their 2022-23 legislative agenda is — obstruction, denial and stupidity. And, of course, the seemingly never-ending stream of ridiculous tax cuts for themselves.
In the lead-up to the election, all we heard from Republican candidates was inflation, election “reform,” everything is Joe Biden’s fault and education.
Now that the election is over, what are their legislative priorities for 2023 and beyond?
Is it violent, crazed murderers running amok and indiscriminately shooting unarmed people in churches, schools or grocers? Nope.
Or, addressing crumbling infrastructure? Look elsewhere.
Rising energy and fuel costs? Pfft! None of this.
These former Republicans want to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop, so critical to our well-being.They believe their tiny congressional majority is a mandate which gave them the right to ignore virtually every single serious, debilitating issue surrounding American society. And denying the reality of a rapidly warming planet their demi-god capitalism has created.
Are congressional “Always Trumpers” and the base so duped and incognizant of reality? Or are they that unhearing and oblivious? Is the pull of unfairness that strong?