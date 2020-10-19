A Trump enabler
Voting Cathy McMorris Rodgers out of office is, without a doubt, a long shot.
However, those of us who care deeply about the threat to our democracy should consider what it means to retain a Congressional Trump enabler for another term.
McMorris Rodgers has stood silently behind this president as he has repeatedly violated his oath of office to “defend against all enemies foreign and domestic”.
His egregious denials of the seriousness of COVID-19, his refusal to heed repeated warnings from his own cabinet about the threat of election interference, his blatant disregard for the plight of minorities (including ongoing dog whistles to white supremacists), his erosion of environmental protections that have been in place for decades, his inability to work with our allies across the globe, all create a real and present danger to every American. And this list is far from complete.
McMorris Rodgers’ silence about this level of incompetence constitutes collusion with the most corrupt administration in our nation’s history.
If she cannot stand up for the greater good, she must be held to account for her tacit approval by being voted out of office.
Meg Kelley
Pullman
Stolen signs
When I realized our Biden-Harris signs had been stolen the other day, along with many taken from the yards (private property) of our neighbors here in Moscow, I was quite angry. But upon calmer reflection, I felt sad.
My father and many dear relatives and good friends are or have been loyal supporters of the Grand Old Party, as I was in my earlier years, and I regret to see the depth to which some Republicans have fallen.
It particularly saddens me to see such behavior resorted to in support of so poor an excuse for a president as has been foisted upon this nation. Like their hero, the thieves are simply pathetic. That’s the word for it: “pathetic.” One more thing, dear thieves, do not fear that I would stoop to your level by stealing or vandalizing signs aiding and abetting your candidate.
Instead, I have decided to make a nice donation to the Biden-Harris campaign in your “honor.”
Ron McFarland
Moscow
Not cut from same cloth
This letter is a response to the events of the maskless rally held by the Idaho Republican Party last week, presumably at the behest of former state superintendent Tom Luna. The purpose of the event seems to have been: 1) to further politicize COVID-19; 2) to stoke fears of a ludicrous “blue tide” taking over Idaho; and most importantly 3) to legitimize such down-trodden candidates as Dan Foreman and Gabriel Rench by associating them with other, more competent legislators.
Sadly, this event appears to have had the opposite effect. Anyone who attended this event (or read about it in the Daily News) was sure to notice a stark contrast between the intellect and authenticity of the Republican candidates.
The ham-fisted buzzwords and punchlines proffered by Mr. Foreman and Mr. Rench came in stark contrast to the well-considered dialogue of Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy. I guess not all politicians are cut from the same cloth. I sure hope Mrs. Nilsson Troy has some friends she can recommend for government next time around.
Seth Dixon
Moscow