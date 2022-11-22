Rational and ethical Americans are likely feeling that Dracula has emerged from the grave again, regarding Trump’s announcement that he will seek another term as president.
He has done so much to damage and divide our nation that his self-interested attempt to regain power should be opposed by every decent and democracy-loving American, whatever political party they subscribe to.
A letter sent to Washington State University Board of Regents, president, athletic director, et al.:
With all the committees and systems in place at WSU, I find it hard to believe that I heard vulgar and racist diatribe at Martin Stadium before kickoff of the WSU/Arizona State game on Nov. 12.
How can I rest assured that if I take my grandchildren to a WSU athletic event they will not be exposed to lyrics such as “f—, sh—, … d—, and (the N-word)”? These lyrics were blasted at Martin Stadium on Nov. 12, 50 minutes before scheduled kickoff. Lyrics are from a rapper named DMX and the song is titled “Party Up.”
I have contacted the WSU athletics office and they responded with apologies and have removed the song from the playlist. I appreciate that.
But, I am more interested in safeguards and systems being in place to prevent such inappropriate lyrics from occurring again.
I bet a close scrutiny would find other detrimental lyrics on other songs of WSU playlists. And what about playlists for other sports?
Is WSU running so fast that they are forgetting the basics? All speed and no vector?
Where is the committee for “family friendly” lyrics at all WSU events?
My solution would be to post all music playlists for each sport on your website and let the public review. Maybe you have a better idea.