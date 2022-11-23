‘Ready to deliver’

After Republicans flipped the House of Representatives from blue to a narrow red majority in the 2022 midterm elections, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver.” (Daily News, Nov 17)

The 2022 midterm results revealed that American voters are indeed ready for our elected officials to steer our nation in a new direction — opposite to that of Donald Trump and his election deniers.

Tags

Recommended for you