After Republicans flipped the House of Representatives from blue to a narrow red majority in the 2022 midterm elections, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver.” (Daily News, Nov 17)
The 2022 midterm results revealed that American voters are indeed ready for our elected officials to steer our nation in a new direction — opposite to that of Donald Trump and his election deniers.
Yet, leader McCarthy barely took a breath between proclaiming the GOP’s slim House victory and announcing their “new direction,” which, unfortunately, reeks of “payback time” for Trump. The agenda includes disbanding the Jan. 6 committee as so much political hogwash, investigating President Biden over Afghanistan, with an eye on impeachment, and dredging up dirt on Hunter Biden, with an eye on 2024. Is this a new direction? I think not. This will not help the American people to put food on the table or gas in the car. Voters want Congress to fix the economy, not elections.
With this election American voters have reinvigorated our democracy and withheld power from many political hopefuls who choose to undermine even their own constitutional rights with doubt and denial.
True, some deniers have retained their seats. True, Republicans will rule the House by a slim majority. Yet, all is not lost. If elected Speaker, McCarthy could potentially lead the GOP in a truly new direction by setting an example on how to follow one’s conscience. Remember that he briefly found his own conscience on Jan. 6, 2021, when he denounced Trump for dereliction of duty. It didn’t last long, so I doubt he will lead that way — but I am ready to be proven wrong.