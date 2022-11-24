The stone of the moment at 2 a.m., Nov. 13, set ripples that still move across the Palouse.
The stabbing death of four beautiful college students that night with a sharp knife but one that is dull by comparison to the sharp pain felt by friends, parents, siblings by the loss of their loved ones.
A pain so deep that it touches the very hearts of members of this community.
Cuts that took lives but ones that, beyond the physical, have caused emotional lesions that for some will never heal. In the night now and into the future, many will be haunted by questions — “Why?” joined by another sleep thief, “What if?”
Before you sleep, offer up prayers: Give thanks for all that you have, offer up gratitude for the work of law enforcement officers, and for the killer to find the strength to turn himself in.
Sadly, we live in a violent country. Annually, More than 100,000 have been shot, commit suicide or are accidentally wounded by guns over the past decade. Currently only 50% of murderers are caught. In 1901, the murder of Dr. William Woodbury Watkins by William Stephens in Moscow was reported by Carol Ryrie Brink in her novel, “Buffalo Coat.” It’s an account of quick Western justice. Emotions ran so high that Stephens’ body was later transported in an ice wagon to Pullman for burial.
This killer is no Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy. He may never be known but it seems fitting that if so, he be added to legions of dark, faceless, evil boogeymen. In darkness let him forever be forgotten while we celebrate the lives of these young kites (people) as they soar into the beautiful blue skies of a summer’s day on the Palouse.
Elwood Watson’s column in Tuesday’s paper describing the younger crowd’s affiliation for Democrats and the Republican angst over that fact has a lot of truth in it. But it reminds me of a semi-humorous saying that also has a lot of truth in it.
“If you are not a liberal in your younger years, you have no heart. If you are not a conservative in your later years, you have no brain.”