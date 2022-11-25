Support for highway safety
The Idaho Transportation Department has been working for years to improve U.S. Highway 95 safety. Part of this work is to reroute the highway from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow. Recently, the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition brought forth a lawsuit that has stalled this work.
The coalition hired scientists to find wetlands on our property to invalidate the ITD construction permit. Based on the coalition’s findings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rescinded the permit for highway construction on our land.
Although work has stopped on a quarter-mile section of highway through our property, construction legally proceeds on the 5 miles north towards Moscow. The coalition is suing to have the highway rerouted north of our property and are using our wetland to stop the project.
Regardless of what route the highway takes north of our property, it will continue to pass through our property. There is no disagreement on the highway route through our property. We have lived on this property for decades and have seen traffic increase to the point that it is unsafe to egress the highway. Each year, there are accidents and sometimes fatalities on this road. The new highway design improves our family’s safe access to the highway.
While we are sympathetic to all landowners affected by the new highway route, we urge everyone to support the ITD to continue construction on this important safety project before any more accidents or fatalities occur.
Karen Davis-Morris and Bob Morris
The policies of any administration affect the people.
Trump policies made us energy independent, created a booming economy and secured our borders.
Biden’s policies ended energy independence causing 7% inflation, opened the border to millions of illegal immigrants without vetting and allowed drugs to pour over the border.
So, policies do matter to the American people. So, who would you vote for?