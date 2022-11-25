Support for highway safety

The Idaho Transportation Department has been working for years to improve U.S. Highway 95 safety. Part of this work is to reroute the highway from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow. Recently, the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition brought forth a lawsuit that has stalled this work.

The coalition hired scientists to find wetlands on our property to invalidate the ITD construction permit. Based on the coalition’s findings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rescinded the permit for highway construction on our land.

