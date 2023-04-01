Life isn’t fair, and neither are child tax credits

Anderson

While browsing Facebook the other day a friend was complaining about his taxes and the reductions he saw with the tax credits for having kids. He bemoaned the fact that he pays all sorts of money for his kids and isn’t getting a big tax credit like he thought he would get.

That got me thinking about child tax credits and whether or not they should exist.

The child tax credit is based on the assumption that raising children is expensive and can be a burden on families. Some people argue that these tax credits are necessary to help parents with the expenses of raising children. Another argument in favor of child tax credits is the benefit to society as a whole in investing in the wellbeing of future generations.