Life isn’t fair, and neither are child tax credits

While browsing Facebook the other day a friend was complaining about his taxes and the reductions he saw with the tax credits for having kids. He bemoaned the fact that he pays all sorts of money for his kids and isn’t getting a big tax credit like he thought he would get.
That got me thinking about child tax credits and whether or not they should exist.
The child tax credit is based on the assumption that raising children is expensive and can be a burden on families. Some people argue that these tax credits are necessary to help parents with the expenses of raising children. Another argument in favor of child tax credits is the benefit to society as a whole in investing in the wellbeing of future generations.
Others believe that it is not fair to provide tax breaks for one group of taxpayers over another based solely on whether they have children. This raises a fundamental question about the role of government in supporting families and the extent to which taxpayers should be responsible for the costs of raising children.
The extent to which taxpayers are responsible for the cost of raising children is solely dependent on whether or not those children belong to the taxpayer. Just because my friend made a baby doesn’t mean that he should get tax breaks. He chose to have the child.
To be treated fair I should get a tax credit because I have a dog. Just like my friend who chose to have a baby, I chose to get the dog. My dog needs to eat and see the vet. He needs toys and a safe place to run around. Give me a tax refund!
The fairness of the child tax credit is a matter of debate and depends on individual values and beliefs.
I have used the word fair several times in this column and it’s like fingernails on a chalkboard to me. One of my long-standing beliefs is life isn’t fair. Those who tout equity would have you believe they can make life fair. They do this by handicapping those who were fortunate, hardworking, or both.
While I typically argue life isn’t fair, when it comes to paying taxes, we should all be in the same boat. We all rely on roads and infrastructure. We rely on cops and firefighters. We rely on the military. All these things cost tax dollars. Because all citizens need such things there must be some fairness or reasonableness in how we’re taxed.
Is there such a thing as a fair tax system?
What constitutes a fair tax system can be a matter of debate, and may depend on individual perspectives and values. Some may argue that a flat tax system, where everyone pays the same rate regardless of income or wealth, is fairer because it treats everyone equally.
With a flat tax system, tax credits such as the child tax credit could go away.
Ultimately, whether someone with children should receive tax breaks is a matter of debate and depends on individual values and priorities.
The debate over the fairness of the child tax credit will likely continue. Some argue that it is necessary to support families and invest in future generations, while others believe that it is unfair to provide tax breaks based solely on whether someone has children.
The question of what constitutes a fair tax system is also a matter of ongoing debate. While a flat tax system may treat everyone equally, it may not take into account the different needs and circumstances of individuals and families.
