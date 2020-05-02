Lives, liberty and a life in quarantine

A number of thoughts and sayings have been going through my head the past week or so. “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” “Ceasing consumption of an antibiotic prior to completion of the full course helps contribute to the creation of antibiotic resistant bacteria.” “The honeymoon is over.” These are thoughts I have had when it comes to the quarantine and the demand for it to end.
I am so incredibly torn about the quarantine and how it is affecting life. One benefit about computer programming is one can be alone with his computer and write code. There’s no need to be around others and no need to go into an office.
The things I do regularly have not been impacted significantly. I still make trips to the home improvement store, the grocery store and my favorite pizza establishment. I do work around the house. I am incredibly fortunate to have an income. There are so many people who don’t.
I have felt the pinch in regard to getting my hair cut. The side effect of long hair is the need to use more shampoo and the fact that I have to spend extra time drying and crafting my hair. The other area impacted is softball. I enjoy the sport and love to play.
Pullman’s softball league should be starting but it’s on hold. The announcement that the quarantine isn’t going to end next week leaves me feeling like the season is in jeopardy. Please, a shortened or delayed season is better than no season at all.
That said, I am not sure how I feel about ending the quarantine next week. I also don’t know how I feel about it being extended beyond next week. This is a rare situation where I feel like it is impossible to get reliable, valid data to form a logical and sound opinion.
My fans strongly agree I am known for being the most logical columnist on the Palouse – possibly across the state. For me to be the zenith of logic, it’s necessary to have access to reliable and valid information and that is, in part, what makes my columns so incredible.
Lacking enough information, I am forced to use emotion to make an opinion. Emotional arguments tend to push logic out the window. Unfortunately, that means the opinion that I am forming about the quarantine is mostly an emotional cupcake with some logic sprinkles.
There have been many scary numbers thrown around about COVID-19. Some sources say it is three times more deadly than the flu. It is said to be more contagious than the flu. The goal of flattening the curve has been largely met. The concept of flattening of the curve is going to give way to “rebound effect.” It was seen with the Spanish Flu that ended up killing more people on the rebound than the first round.
If that pattern is accurate and the rebound could have a more devastating impact then we, as a society, must be very deliberate in how we move forward. We have spent six weeks in quarantine. This is my going through hell, however. If we quit now, will the previous six weeks have been wasted? This mirrors my thoughts about stopping an antibiotic early. People are restless and they are starting to do things that are outside the parameters set by the governor. The honeymoon is over.
The economic ramifications of remaining in quarantine could cause a massive collapse of society. The domino effect of masses of people not having an income is creating the potential of a gigantic downward spiral of the economy.
Reducing the loss of life by continuing the quarantine will further the economic destruction and erode liberty. But one should ask whether the protection of life is worth the loss of liberty. Don’t forget many lives were spent to give us the liberty we are now losing.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.