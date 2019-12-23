Let’s start with a confession. I’ve never studied pedagogy and haven’t closely followed the Moscow education controversy. So please read this as elementary thoughts on the fundamental concept of mastery learning.
Traditional pedagogy results in a competitive learning environment, one that often results in faster learners receiving more and better attention than slow learners. Students get one chance for test grades, which then allows parents of fast-learners to brag that their offspring are smarter than slower learners.
The traditional system also ill-serves students who test poorly.
There are a great many iterations of mastery learning and its applications. I have no idea how it is being implemented in Moscow; but basically, mastery learning seeks results in which students master prerequisite knowledge before going to the next stage.
This is commonly defined as correctly answering 90 percent of test questions. Students who don’t achieve that score are given time to study and retake the test. In theory the cycle can be repeated until students achieve mastery, but I take it that some will never make the grade.
I’m thinking of myself. In the 1950s when I was in high school, Washington students had to pass a basic math test to graduate. It was administered to incoming freshmen. If they failed, they had to take remedial math.
I’ve been known to tell folks that I majored in remedial math. I finally passed in my senior year; but I think my grade involved a couple free-bee points from a sympathetic teacher.
What I – a dyslexic – can do with numbers is amazingly creative; and my dyslexia teams up with attention deficit disorder to confound my comprehension of grammar.
I flunked the final math test in my first semester English class at Brigham Young University and to this day I couldn’t pass an elementary grammar test to save my soul.
Yes, I’m among the legions of students who don’t test well. In traditional education we wear a big scarlet F on our foreheads.
Fortunately, BYU’s Mr. Hill knew that I could write, as demonstrated by written assignments turned in, and gave me an A for the semester.
I dropped out of college and parlayed that A and a couple of my essays into a successful journalism career. One that involved national writing honors.
Incredibly, my career ended in 32 years’ service on the Washington State University faculty, even though my college transcript contains only one semester of credits.
At WSU I popularized science, did media relations, served on national committees to improve communication of science to lay audiences, and received the highest honor – The Professional Award – that my professional society awards to its members.
Using myself as the example is more than a bit embarrassing, but it is a case-in-point that, having lived it, I know very well.
The traditional public schools failed me. I had great difficulty learning to read, and doubt I’d have made it but for Grandmother Day, a former one-room school teacher, who took me in hand.I frequently wonder how different my life would have been had I received a mastery-based education.
Indeed, is that what my grandmother contributed? She was in the late stages of multiple sclerosis and couldn’t read herself. Not even my large-print primer.
Every day during a critical period, I had to sit beside her on the sofa and read to her. I can still hear her voice asking me to spell words that didn’t make sense when they came out of my mouth.
Then she would ask: “Are you sure that letter isn’t … ?” and sure enough sense was suddenly made.
The most important goal of learning shouldn’t amount to a speed competition and awarding what amounts to flawed assessments of intelligence to the fastest learners.
Terence L. Day, a retired journalist, has lived in Pullman for 47 years. He encourages comments, pro-and-con, to terence @moscow.com