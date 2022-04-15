Make deliberate choices to save a valuable resource

I remember reading a few months ago that the water level in our aquifer is dropping at an unacceptable rate. The state of our aquifer has long been a concern of mine, and I’m always looking for ways to remedy the situation.
With the past summer being one of the driest on record, my concern grew.
I can remember being in a booth on campus one day when a gal came in the next one over, tore off a piece of paper to blot her lipstick. Instead of putting it in the wastebasket, she flushed it down the toilet. It was all I could do to keep from calling her out on that, but I was still involved in my own business and couldn’t chase after her, much as I was motivated to do so.
That incident got me thinking how that could have been prevented. My first, and as yet the best, idea was to suggest that the college needs to orient its new students on the ways they can avoid wasting Pullman’s precious water and to suggest that it has the major responsibility of educating students new to Pullman on how they can help us conserve our most precious resource. Many come from places where water supply is not a problem and, therefore, just don’t realize that there is such a problem here.
I suggest that part of their orientation package include this information and request that all students become water-use conscious. They should also include signs in all rest rooms and bathrooms reminding users of our problem and suggesting ways to save. One sign I suggest is “If it’s yellow, it’s mellow, if it’s brown, flush it down.” One elder-hostel I attended that had a shortage, used that sign in all its bathrooms. If that slogan can be put to use on all public bathrooms, it will soon become acceptable behavior.
At one time in our not-too-distant past, Pullman bought a bunch of low-flow toilets that they sold to our residents for a bargain price. One of my three, the one most used, was replaced at that time. I wonder how many Pullmanites took advantage of the offer and how many consider that issue when making plumbing repairs and changes or installing new bathrooms.
Some time ago, I forget the year, I tore up my lawn and replaced it with gravel. My lot was carved out of a hillside and I have virtually no top soil. In fact, the foundation of my house sits on bedrock with hardpan for a few inches above it around the foundation. My few flower beds contain the only topsoil on the property.
Instead of spraying water into the air to water the few places where I have nice planting, I installed an irrigation system that seeps water into the soil. Now my flower beds are the only places on the property that get watered. Also, I don’t use my hose to hose down the driveway and sidewalks. On them I dictate a broom be used instead. About once a year, I have my yard help squirt down the outside of the house with a hose when it gets too cruddy.
Inside my house, I take short showers, make sure my dishwasher and clothes washer are full each time I run them. If I have to do a small load of laundry, I use the low water settings. I have a disposal in my sink but use it seldom. I save my kitchen waste in a covered can that gets emptied into my compost bins when full.
These are a summary of my efforts to be as eco-friendly as I can be. I hope I have given some of you some ideas on how to conserve as much water as possible without having to make major changes in one’s standard of living and day-to-day routines.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.