Making bold conclusions without facts

There has been a controversy related to the supposed increase of sudden deaths among otherwise healthy young people. There has been a faction of people who hear about a death and chalk it up to “the jab.” The jab is slang for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Glenn Beck posts news articles about the sudden death of young people on his Facebook page. He doesn’t comment and gives no editorial about the article. In the comments section, hundreds of comments are posted claiming it was the jab that killed the person. Many of the tin-hat-wearing people claim the number of sudden deaths has skyrocketed.

I am being a little provocative with the tin hat comment. The people who believe the vaccination is causing heart problems could be correct. The problem is how they are going about pushing their narrative.

