Lincoln’s party

In a Feb. 16 letter, Shelley Dumas argued Abraham Lincoln led “a new antislavery party (which) appealed to (his) humanitarian values.” Indeed!

The fact remains that Lincoln was not antislavery. Two days before his inaugural address, the “great emancipator” declared that he had no intention to interfere with Southern slavery. It would be unconstitutional for him to do so.

Tags

Recommended for you