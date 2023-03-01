In a Feb. 16 letter, Shelley Dumas argued Abraham Lincoln led “a new antislavery party (which) appealed to (his) humanitarian values.” Indeed!
The fact remains that Lincoln was not antislavery. Two days before his inaugural address, the “great emancipator” declared that he had no intention to interfere with Southern slavery. It would be unconstitutional for him to do so.
In an August 1858 debate with Stephen Douglass, this supposed champion of Blacks insisted that he had “no purpose to introduce political and social equality between the white and Black races.”
One could cite endlessly the occasions on which Lincoln drew clear distinctions between the Black and European races. He thought Blacks to be inferior in every way to whites, mentally and intellectually. They were, to sum up his beliefs, almost subhuman.
After the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Benjamin Franklin put it plainly: We’ve given you a republic, if you can keep it. Well, they managed to keep it more or less intact for 78 years. The nation operated somewhat with the consent of the governed. Individual states exercised an amount of independent sovereignty. Federal overreach was kept at bay. But the American union of the Founding Fathers ceased to exist in 1865 at the end of the Civil War. “Father Abraham,” sworn to preserve the union, made sure of that. The federal government and its sprawling bureaucracies emerged victorious. Individual states were whipped into submission.
Ms. Dumas opines that our country’s “redeemer” would not be a Republican today. Maybe not. Lincoln would choose that party which likes wars the best; which serves the interests of the military/industrial complex the best; which gets the most money from Big Tech and Big Pharma; which rules almost exclusively from the executive branch, virtually ignoring the legislative. I think the Democrats might have a slight edge on his would-be affections. But one can’t be sure.