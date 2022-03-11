Ukraine deserves assistance
Shortly before reading the letter “Tyson in his Prime” published in the March 8 edition of the Daily News, I was reading about Russia violating a ceasefire it agreed to and is shelling the humanitarian corridor that would let citizens evacuate and would allow food, water and medical supplies to cities that have been bombed.
International war crimes cannot go unanswered.
As far as NATO’s “encroachment on Russian Borders,” it seems that Putin’s biggest worry is more about leaving countries that were part of the USSR undefended so they can eventually make claims of invading them to add them back into Russia. In fact, a week before the invasion began, Putin was making claims that Ukraine should never have been granted statehood or allowed to leave Russia. Additionally, according to a New York Times article, “Moscow had vowed to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty as a condition of Ukraine’s giving up its nuclear weapons after the Soviet collapse.” (nyti.ms/3tBBXeJ ) Putin’s comments before the invasion are setting up a false narrative that Ukraine should not have sovereignty.
Up until Russia annexed Crimea in the Ukraine in 2014, NATO and Russia worked together under the NATO-Russia relationship formed in 1997. Russia violated that agreement when they annexed Crimea in 2014 and again when they invaded Ukraine in 2022. When they formed that partnership, why did they agree if they were so worried about NATO expansion without putting in clauses about expansion?
The International Criminal Court has sent investigators to Ukraine (who has not yet ratified becoming a member state) after the case was referred in early March 2020 by 34 member states to investigate Russia’s war crimes.
I’d be very happy if we could resolve this without escalating things, but the people of Ukraine deserve assistance in fighting off this bully.
Lisette Scheer
Pullman
About environmental policy
I applaud Al Poplawsky and his wife’s efforts to preserve the environment through bicycle riding. That is clearly conserving resources and healthy. His pushing of electric vehicles using a limited personal economic analysis, however, is not. Use of an electric vehicle can be economical on a personal basis as his limited figures showed, but to convert even half of all vehicles to electric would not be economically or environmentally sound on a national basis if the electricity to run them had to come from wind and solar generation.
The economic externalities — damage to the environment from the huge increase in mining for the necessary minerals and materials and the added production in carbon dioxide from the mining, manufacturing and construction — more than offset the benefits over the economic life of the vehicles and production systems. We are seeing more of this irrational thinking, or just lack of rational thought, in the U.S. policy toward Russia regarding the Ukraine war.
Rather than increase our own petroleum production, the current administration is willing to pay Russia more than $70 million dollars a day for their petroleum, thus helping to continue the war. Even more carbon dioxide is produced because the petroleum has to be shipped to the U.S. The hypocrisy of this policy is breathtaking as well as extremely destructive to the U.S. and the world.
Climate change proponents want to reduce current carbon dioxide production to reduce the possibility of climate caused problems 10 to 80 years in the future while in the present we are risking destroying the economy, the country and world peace through irrational petroleum and foreign policies. If a proposed environmental policy is not economical when all the life cycle costs, including both positive and negative externalities, are included, then it is not a sound environmental policy.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow