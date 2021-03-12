Truth does not fare well
“What exactly is the evidence of massive (election) fraud?” asks letter writer Miriam Hertz, Feb. 16. It’s a question posed often by enemies of the former administration. The answer’s pretty simple. Mounds of evidence exist, it’s just that the courts refuse to use it. Why? Not sure. But, in the case of the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection, I suspect it may have something to do with a certain name appearing on the flight manifest on a trip to Epstein’s Island in 2011. It matches the name of our current chief justice. But, who knows?
I would pose another question to Ms. Hertz and her ideological companions. What real, scientifically verified, evidence do we have that mask wearing and social distancing stop the spread of COVID-19? None, I would answer.
We live in an age where the truth about much of anything is up for grabs. Politics and ideology always triumph over truth. In fact, as Orwell wrote: “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” Gosh, these days, one might even be called a “white supremacist” for telling the truth.
I think of one vitally important historical figure, who not only told the truth, but declared himself to be the truth incarnate. We all know what happened to him. Apprehended in the garden; trussed up brutally by drunken soldiery; led to the chief priest and the Roman proconsul; accused of crimes for which there was absolutely no evidence; then scourged and beaten almost to death; forced, thereafter, to carry the instrument of his own torture to a place of execution; and crucified between two thieves as a common criminal.
Truth does not fare well in human society. It never has.
Tim Moore
Potlatch
Police protest Black lives
I have compassion for the Pullman City Council as they try to navigate the tricky and treacherous waters of Black Lives Matter demands. It’s nearly impossible to legitimately question BLM claims on police brutality and not get smeared. Any attempt to do so usually earns the racist label for those seeking answers. I suspect, like myself, some on the city council are beginning to realize that the only Black lives that seem to matter to BLM are those taken by law enforcement folks. It is a tragic fact that dozens of young, unarmed Black men die at the hands of police each year.
The circumstances and context of those deaths seem irrelevant. It does not matter if the individual is resisting arrest (almost always), making threatening moves causing the police to fear for their lives, or as in one well-publicized event, had just taken a lethal dose of illegal drugs. It’s always the cop’s fault.
BLM seems unconcerned that each year Black men, women and even children are murdered by the thousand on the streets of our cities. Yes, by the thousand, every year. But since the overwhelming majority of the killers are also Blacks, and are not police, those deaths receive little attention from the BLM folks. Further, maturing Black babies are murdered in their mothers’ wombs by the tens of thousands each year. Yes, by the tens of thousands. It borders on Black genocide. But since those abortions, the ultimate brutality, do not occur at the hands of law enforcement, we hear precious little about it from BLM.
Very few people are more committed to the truth that Black lives really matter than our police. Nationwide, they pay a huge price protecting Black lives but somehow, in the eyes of BLM, they are the villains.
Bill Tozer
Moscow
Our children deserve better
The Idaho Legislature left $6 million of federal grant money on the table recently. House Bill 226 would have brought these federal funds to the programs that support early childhood literacy.
Teaching kids to read is a priority for Gov. Little, as it should be for all of us. Studies show the earlier children grasp the fundamentals of reading, the better they do in school, in work, in their private and civic life.
So why say, “no thanks, don’t send our hard-earned taxes back to help educate our youngest?” According to Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, the money would be used to promote social justice ideology. I scratch my head. Does she have kids? Reading, writing, keyboarding are needed tools to aid growth. Her argument suggests ignorance is better. If the opposition holds that ideology is the consequence of education, there are many studies that show the opposite is true. Ideological thinking is most prevalent if the populace is uneducated.
So the vote went against taking the funding, against supporting programs that would support early childhood education. It proves our Idaho State Legislature does not want to see our kids learning early tools, fundamental to their progress.
If you look at the rankings of the states and education, Washington state hovers around No. 4 in the nation. Idaho is much further down the list. Our kids deserve better.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Liberty, justice for all
Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings is advocating that the Idaho Legislature pass a resolution that would direct public colleges and universities to eliminate any courses, services or training programs that are infused with the social justice ideology. Further she wants to cut state funding for those who fail to do this. Amazingly Giddings asserts that social justice education does not serve the common good. Most people realize that social justice is all about finding ways to advance the common good and to promote the general welfare as per the U.S. and Idaho constitutions.
Maybe she should start by defunding elementary schools that often start each day with the Pledge of Allegiance ending with the words “with liberty and justice for all.” Yes, she asserts social justice efforts are beginning to infiltrate K-12 schools. Then on to history classes that may teach about years of marches and protests in favor of giving women the right to vote. There is certainly too much social justice there.
Students might get the wrong idea about trying to advance justice through peaceful means. And we need to check all the guest talks being planned at all universities to be sure they don’t discuss combating sexual harassment and bullying or try to educate against religious and racial discrimination.
Our local representative Troy, in testifying about this matter was quoted as suggesting that “we clarify the areas we’re concerned about.” Hopefully she is not advocating a policy of checking programs for content because some social justice is worthwhile, others dangerous. It’s time to speak up.
We need our elected legislators and all citizens to stand up for allowing the teaching of “liberty and justice for all” in this, our great State of Idaho.
Joann Muneta
Moscow