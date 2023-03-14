I oppose the Port of Whitman County’s application for an industrial research park on the west side of Pullman. The park is intended to allow for a conditional use permit for the heavy industrial production of vegetable oil by AgTech OS. An industrial research park is an area specifically designed to promote collaboration and innovation among different companies involved in research and development activities. Industrial research parks foster a culture of knowledge sharing and collaboration among tenants.
However, the port changed its zoning request from heavy industrial to research park to bypass more stringent impact studies and reduce public negativity towards the proposed plans. The port is attempting to change the rules of the game because it realizes it is losing.
The proposed site is on land designated for residential use in the Pullman Comprehensive Plan. Placing a heavy industrial plant would be counterproductive to a clean, safe, educational environment for children.
The majority of the residents of Pullman are opposed to the port’s plans. Pullman would likely increase its taxes and usage fees to support a single industry.
People are upset the port’s plans did not involve the city of Pullman in its planning. Where the city of Pullman has about 70% of the county’s population, there is no one on the board from the city. Under the principle of one person one vote, the city should have at least two board members on port’s Board of Commissioners. The person who claims to represent the ward where this property is located is actually from Tekoa,
While AgTech OS would be beneficial to the farmers of Whitman County, it would be at the city’s expense. Therefore, the city needs to reject the proposed industrial research park.
Letter writer Walter Steed lives in Meridian, Idaho. His letter, “Parks made a difference,” in the March 11-12 of the Daily News listed an incorrect city of residence due to an editor’s error.