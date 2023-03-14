Reject industrial park

I oppose the Port of Whitman County’s application for an industrial research park on the west side of Pullman. The park is intended to allow for a conditional use permit for the heavy industrial production of vegetable oil by AgTech OS. An industrial research park is an area specifically designed to promote collaboration and innovation among different companies involved in research and development activities. Industrial research parks foster a culture of knowledge sharing and collaboration among tenants.

However, the port changed its zoning request from heavy industrial to research park to bypass more stringent impact studies and reduce public negativity towards the proposed plans. The port is attempting to change the rules of the game because it realizes it is losing.

