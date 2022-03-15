Pro-Putin letter demands response
While I hate to feed a troll, Timothy Moore’s pro-Putin letter in last Tuesday’s paper necessitates a response. Timothy, you’re damn lucky to live in a country where you’re entitled to openly express any opinion you like. If you expressed such adoration for a foreign adversary in Russia, you’d be imprisoned if not disappeared, as so many Putin detractors well know.
Your “Christian statesman,” last seen actively bombing civilians trying to flee to safety, has arrested thousands of his own people for peaceful protest and has censored the media throughout the country. He’s made it illegal to even call his war by that name. It’s rich for you to call everyone else “parrots” while advocating for the kind of leader who would control your every thought, belief and action. Maybe sheep are more your thing?
Putin is indeed decisive; that’s not the same as being judicious or right. And, while he may be insulated from the consequences of his actions, and immune to Western reprisal by virtue of his atomic stockpile, the people he supposedly leads are suffering for his hubris and imperial ambitions. This willingness to use violence to get what he wants, with no concern for the suffering of others, is what makes Putin a thug, and only someone equally as callous could be impressed by that.
I love that you start by saying that Putin is not a thug and then compare him to Mike Tyson of all people. The last time I watched Mike fight (decades ago, obviously), he resorted to biting his opponent before getting thrashed by Evander Holyfield, a generally decent man everyone expected to lose. So, I’ll happily put my money on freedom, democracy, basic decency, and the “Jewish comedian” everyone expected to have already lost.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Issues are intertwined
Before the outright military invasion, Putin’s authoritarian regime engaged in eroding Ukraine and other democracies, including our own, from within via dark money election meddling and social media misinformation campaigns.
For example, over the past six years or so, the history of Paul Manafort’s involvement in Ukraine and with former president Trump is alarming. Recent comments by Trump praising Putin’s “genius” and “peacekeeping” must not be forgotten even as he currently attempts to rebrand himself as a supporter of Ukraine and the NATO alliance. His previous actions and words clearly say otherwise. If he had been reelected he would have handed Ukraine over to Putin on a silver platter had he been able to.
The rise of extreme right-wing nationalism plays into the hands of Putin and other authoritarian regimes who are threatened by democracy.
U.S. citizens from across the political spectrum, from conservative to liberal, need to come together to preserve our own democracy and support democracies abroad. We can’t do one without the other.
I am haunted and dismayed by the invasion of Ukraine.
I am also still haunted by the invasion of our own U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by insurrectionists fired up by blatant lies about massive election fraud.
The footage I saw on Jan. 6 in Washington D.C. and the current footage I am now seeing in Ukraine both horrify me.
Maybe not for others but for me, the two issues are intertwined in important ways.
Karen M. Hansen
Viola
Committed to service
March 13-19 is National AmeriCorps Week, which recognizes the over one million AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors, and VISTA members who have made the commitment to “get things done for America” and dedicated themselves to serving their communities.
It’s hard to exaggerate how much stronger our state and nation are as a result of the contributions of hundreds of AmeriCorps members who have served Idaho communities since 1994. AmeriCorps engages people of all ages and backgrounds in volunteer service meeting critical state needs. And it’s a great investment: for every dollar spent. AmeriCorps returns $11 in value to the community.
In our area, we have a member serving with 4-H through Idaho Positive Youth Development AmeriCorps focused on STEM education. Members serving with the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute provide conservation education to our youth. Family Promise of the Palouse hosts a VISTA member to build the program’s capacity to fight homelessness. Our Nimiipuu neighbors sponsor a VISTA project to assist with economic development
The Montana Conservation Corps placed members in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area to complete deferred maintenance projects. And if you attend the NAIA World Series this year, look for the T-shirts and hats that say AmeriCorps NCCC. These young people from throughout the country will be in Lewiston making sure the series goes off without a hitch.
Please join me in thanking these selfless individuals for their service to our state and community. If you’re interested in serving your country but the military isn’t for you, check into AmeriCorps at AmeriCorps.gov
Charlette Kremer
Lewiston
Don’t give up on plan
Terence Day’s March 10 letter correctly notes that a drive through Starbucks will have a negative impact on Downtown Pullman. The Downtown Pullman Association’s goal for this area is more foot traffic. One plan changes Main Street back to two-way traffic on two single lanes with inclined parking. A drive-through is counter to this plan or any hope of creating a more walkable downtown. Check the report at downtownpullman.info. Don’t give up on this vision before it has a chance to develop.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Sane, credible voices appreciated
I always dread the weeks and months when Idaho’s legislature is in session. Rarely do I see them passing any legislation that impacts the citizens of Idaho in a positive and meaningful way. They’re willing to give tax breaks to the rich while increasing sales tax that the rest of us pay on everything, including food. They love to meddle in our personal lives by seeking to make criminals of librarians, families of trans kids, and women seeking abortions.
Luckily, some of that proposed legislation will die before even hitting the Senate. And now they want us to give them a raise. I fail to see how they’ve earned it. I do want to say that I’m grateful for Senator David Nelson and the few sane, credible voices in the legislature that try to look out for our best interest and act like the adults in the room.
Susan Westervelt
Deary