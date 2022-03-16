Appreciated UI coverage
I just wanted to reach out and express my deep appreciation for the wonderful work reporter Angela Palermo did in covering the Roy Jennings event that I hosted on the University of Idaho campus last week. Specifically, her summary of the very complicated discussion on Wednesday afternoon was incredible. She was able to distill a very complicated afternoon into a clear and concise newspaper article that perfectly presented all the major points.
What a wonderful reporter you have! Thank you, Angela, for being there and sharing your writing talent with our community. Keep up the great work.
Chris Pfund
Moscow
Drug policies need change
“The federal narcotics trial of Napoleon Hendershott took an unexpected turn when Hendershott claimed that he was actually working undercover for federal narcotics officers.
“Or, to use the more colorful language employed by the Spokesman Review [in 1922], Hendershott ‘squealed on the gang, and now the gang, the elite of Spokane’s sniffers and snowbirds, are out to get Napoleon.’” (Jim Kershner’s 100 years ago today, The Spokesman-Review, Jan. 26)
In 1922, America’s drug prohibition was seven years old.
Effective March 15, 1915, America, alone, entered into drug prohibition. Europe stayed with legal drugs. Because prohibition pushes drugs, America alone developed a large drug problem. Fifty-six years later, a treaty forced Europe to import our prohibition and its drug problems. How do you remove a drug house from your neighborhood? By putting a stop to the prohibition which finances it. Happy 107th birthday, prohibition. As we look around town today, is anyone happy with the results of this drug policy?
That’s all I wanted to say. But really. Do you know anyone who is happy with the results of drug prohibition? Let’s change drug policies.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman