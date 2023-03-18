The dangers of pregnancy
On March 8, retired physician Constance Brumm presented the controversial issue of abortion from the perspective of medicine and doctors to a full room at 1912 Center in Moscow. Her speech is available on YouTube through League of Women Voters of Moscow. She began by sharing the many issues of pregnancy. The pregnant woman has a host of medical issues to contend with, from ectopic pregnancy to hypertension. The fetus has even more potential life-threatening issues. The path of pregnancy is fraught.
And then there is the Idaho Legislature, which has made the doctor’s job much more difficult. Not only must the OB/GYN doctor watch out for their patient, they must watch out for the law. Doing the best for their patient may get them into legal trouble. Next thing you know they are hauled into court for practicing medicine. Is it any wonder Idaho is losing doctors? What must it be like for the doctor who sees a woman a few months pregnant, bleeding in the emergency room? There is no heartbeat, but that isn’t enough to offer the woman an abortion. (Is it best) to just put her in a room and watch or offer a procedure that might result in a court case and jail time?