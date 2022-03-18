Compassion for human life
In regard to the Daily News headline article March 12, how about changing the headline to “Proposed Idaho laws could lead to saving the lives of thousands of humans,” instead of the original headline, “Proposed Idaho Laws could lead to more outof-state abortions.”
How can a reporter, physician, health care worker, etc., discuss such an issue in such a nonchalant manner? Are we getting so brazen that we can’t suggest birth control, abstaining, or adoption be a part of “pro-choice”? No, we’re worrying about people being inconvenienced by taking time off or having to travel a great distance for this inhumane treatment.
Don’t most men and women know where these living beings come from? I’m sure that the majority (not all) men and women know that when they plant a seed, they would expect it to grow and come to life. The majority of people aren’t that stupid.
We were greatly blessed with a wonderful daughter because someone decided against abortion for an unplanned pregnancy and chose adoption.
We’re also thankful for living in the state of Idaho where many congressmen have compassion for human life.
Betty Nagle
Potlatch
The choice is ours to make
“My body, my choice” regarding personal freedom to make decisions affecting one’s health during a pandemic, echoes in the ears of the Idaho Legislature where years ago a law passed allowing parents to withhold life-saving medical treatment for their children based on religious freedom.
Yet the Idaho Legislature ignores both personal and religious freedom with two bills prohibiting: 1) women’s freedom to make their own medical decisions, and 2) parents making medical choices for their children. These laws would have stiff penalties — up to life in prison — codifying government intrusion into difficult family decisions, decisions the Legislature had previously rightly determined should be based on personal medical choice.
Please ask your legislators to oppose: Senate Bill 1309: Passed by the Senate and now in the House, it would ban abortion at six weeks, when many women don’t yet know they’re pregnant. It would deputize family members, who would receive a reward, to enforce it.
House Bill 675: Passed by the House and now in the Senate, it would criminalize providing gender-affirming medical care to minors. A physician knowingly providing a child any form of gender transition-related treatment, including hormone therapy, would be charged with a felony. Parents would also be prosecuted for seeking out-of-state treatment for their children.
If you stand by the right to refuse a vaccination during a world-wide pandemic, you should impress upon the Legislature that our right to make medical decisions cannot be cherry-picked by passing laws that limit that right. Freedom says, “The choice is ours to make.”
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
The zombie state
As Vladimir Putin desperately attempts to make Russia great again by invading and attempting to destroy the Ukrainian nation and its people, we should consider how perilous for America the Trump presidency was.
He came very close to ravaging American democracy by leading attempts to subvert our election system through lies, deceit and by violence against Congress, when on Jan. 6 it was engaged in its noble duty of certifying the electoral votes corroborating a just 2022 presidential election. Since Trump wildly asserts that any election he loses is a rigged one, he remains a credible threat to our democratic system.
Trump and Putin constitute a mutual admiration duo. They have the same genius for lying and manipulating gullible supporters, and unabashedly manipulating nationalism and patriotism to maintain power, despite that Putin emerged from the elite of the Soviet system and Trump from the elite of American wealth accumulation. A shared narcissism, decadence and greed for power emerged from these diverse dogmas.
Fortunately, the American public can celebrate that Trump was only chief executive for four damaging years, while the Russian people are so far unable to depose their 21st Century czar, who first held power 23 years ago.
Last week, a courageous and defiant Russian news broadcaster, lamenting her reluctant service to the powerful Putin propaganda machine, appealed to the Russian people on live television to arise from its zombie state of acquiescence, and actively work to depose Putin and instill democracy in Russia. I hope the minority of the American electorate that is his base emerges from its collective zombie state, and that in 2024 Trump remains consigned to his Mar-aLago palace, safely away from the White House.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
History lessons
History’s signs are reminders of where we have been and predictors of where we may be going. The years 1939, 1940, 1941, 1944, 1945 and 1958, without context, are a meaningless string of dates. When we add in the names of central and eastern European countries: Poland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Yugoslavia and Greece, each stands as a powerful reminder of how wrong the policy of appeasement advocated by Nevil Chamberlain was.
Hitler was a bully, an assassin, a racist and a killer willing to practice genocide to achieve his goals. Progressively during the 1920s and 1930s, his behavior was on full display. His addiction to power left no room for negotiation.
Let us fast-forward to a new set of dates: 1999, 2008, 2014 and 2015. Chechnya, Georgia, Ukraine and Syria. Each an example of the use of the Russian military but with Syria providing the clearest picture of what will come in Ukraine: siege, failed offers of safe zones, constant bombardment of civilian populations, destruction of infrastructure and hospitals. After only 18 days, 2.8 million people have flooded out of Ukraine into Europe. In the case of Syria, there were 6.8 million refugees and 6.7 million displaced.
After 22 years as president of Russia, Putin’s addiction to power leaves no room for negotiations. Our chief ally in this current struggle is vanity — Putin’s vanity. All of his threats up to and including nuclear annihilation are not signs of his strength but his weakness. He may be a chess player, but let us change the game to poker. Let’s call his bluff. If war is inevitable, the United States and NATO need to act to end Putin’s War.
During my participation in the 1987 Peace Walk in the Soviet Union, we were greeted by more than a million people. They were a living testimony to the Russian people’s desire for peace. Russia lost 27 million in World Wra II compared to the United States’ 418,000.
Putin’s war is not just an attack on Ukraine, but on humanity.
Stan Smith
Viola