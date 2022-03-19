Loves electric vehicle
Several writers have recently written disparagingly about electric cars (Scotty Anderson, Larry Kirkland). Given what they had to say, I suspect neither of them own one. I bought a Chevrolet Bolt almost a year ago and it is an electric car with a 300-mile range. I have used it to drive to Spokane and back, to Lewiston and back, to Colfax and back, as well as around town. It is every bit as reliable as any other car I have ever owned and it requires essentially no maintenance. Since getting the car in April and charging it at home, there has been no change in our electric bill so the fuel cost is zero. That compares to prices exceeding four dollars a gallon for gasoline. The car was also surprisingly inexpensive; it cost around $26,000. Buying that car was one of the best decisions I have ever made.
James Reid
Moscow
Pullman’s real challenges
Pullman City Council needs to face the facts about downtown Pullman: It’s not going to be able to be “revitalized,” for a multitude of reasons.
First and foremost, there are zero businesses that are interesting downtown. My Office Tavern is great and Rico’s has charm, but beyond the watering holes and endless chain coffee shops downtown, it’s covered in business and other professional offices. The other businesses that are there are the stuff you find in forgettable small towns, attracting people passing through but not the locals who live there.
Secondly, the town’s two main roads coalesce downtown, so you are forced to travel through it to get anywhere, which is a logistical nightmare. Fewer lanes, fancy street parking, bike lanes and all the other ideas the City Council is paying to come up with won’t do anything to resolve this issue.
Pullman is best off building up a new, better planned location to attract people. Where? I don’t know because frankly all of Pullman isn’t that accessible. It’s a very poorly designed city with a massive lack of culture and direction. This is clear by the constant lack of action from the city council beyond approving more coffee shops and apartments. This is why the town has trouble retaining talent at the hospital, why SEL has difficulty bringing in engineers, and why anyone who goes to school there leaves as fast as they can.
Gregory McCrae
Pullman