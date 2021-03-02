More diverse voices needed
Pullman City Councilmember Al Sorensen’s remark about the Black Lives Matter movement during the latest meeting about the “End Racism Now” mural was a truly ironic display of bigotry.
He was quoted as saying, “ When it comes down to it, does any life matter more than another?”
We have been talking about why Black Lives Matter as a society for so long now, and to hear a city official spew the same tired old racist rhetoric that “all lives matter” is exactly why we need to end racism now in Pullman, starting with removing officials like Al Sorensen so we can make room for more diverse voices that will actually move Pullman towards becoming a inclusive, progressive community.
Madeleine Brodsky
Pullman
Denial of white privilege
In the article last week “(City Council) hits reset on mural,” city council member Al Sorenson posed the oft-stated question: “does any life matter more than another?” I was very sad to hear a member of our council ask this question. This is exactly the train of thought that both minimizes the existence of white privilege and ignores the innate unequal treatment of persons of color.
Sadly, that unequal treatment can range all the way from the killing of George Floyd and others to more subtle indignities. An example of the latter was when a waitress asked me what my husband, sitting at the table with me, wanted for dinner (apparently assuming he could not understand English or order for himself — he had a PhD).
For anyone who questions the Black Lives Matter message, I encourage you to ask anyone who is not white if they have ever (and how often) been treated as “less than others.” Please listen closely to their answer and keep asking that question until you understand what it feels like to be minimized. Yes, all lives matter — let’s make that happen.
Mary Boynton Ramirez
Pullman
UI post office has value
As an alum of the University of Idaho and a regular at the university branch post office, I might understand the rationale for not renewing the lease to the USPS if that decision was grounded in some real data and backed by a plan that showed its loss was going to be immediately replaced by another worthy endeavor
But, instead, the reporting by the Daily News suggests the UI is using a myopic approach based on anecdotal observations lacking any science-based data generated by the esteemed economists and sociologists within Idaho’s flagship institution; this approach has apparently overruled any valid discussion about how the post office co-location might remain a real win-win for the community and the university. That’s too bad.
Obviously, the visionaries who designed the bookstore made up for its lack of architectural innovation with the wise notion that having a dedicated post office on campus had merit; its presence would benefit the community and the university. A university statement saying the post office doesn’t “provide much by way of additional benefit to the university directly” is seemingly naïve, uninformed and discounting the value of goodwill. The sorority and fraternity members, other students, staff, retirees and alumni that I observe using that facility, and then walking next door to get a Starbucks or some new Vandal swag, clearly see the additional benefit. So, close it down. No revenue is better than some, correct? And, don’t worry about me. I’ll get my mail at the new location and satisfy my daily coffee fix elsewhere, without “providing much by way of additional benefit to the university directly.”
Kas Dumroese
Moscow
We are low creatures
Dale Courtney admires martial artist and actress Gina Carano, and I don’t blame him. Unfortunately, her political thinking appears to be less stellar. Dale quotes her:”Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors ... even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.” She came close to answering her own question. The government did it.
In an earlier letter, we looked at governments’ psychological misuse of media to use a standard sequence of identifying a group of its citizens, fearing them, blaming them, then attacking them — a daily drumbeat conditioning people’s minds. That’s genocide. That looks like what the Trumpist Party is doing.
I suspect that the thing Dale and Gina are torqued about is the rancorous divide between lefties and righties, apparently not realizing that the deep division is fostered by fake news sources: media who are 95 percent owned by only six global corporations, and “conservative” radio talk shows, whose ad revenue comes, also, from the wealthy few. Americans have bought into it, and are screaming at each other.
We are low creatures who enjoy squabbling. We should be high creatures who break up big media, and overturn Citizens United.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
We can’t waste a minute
With the clock ticking on our opportunity to limit global warming to the critical 2-degree Celsius increase by 2030, we need a bill in Congress that is both effective and bipartisan. A carbon fee and dividend policy, where a fee is assessed on carbon fuels and Americans receive dividend payments from the fees collected, is just that.
First, it’s effective. In their February 2021 report, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommend a carbon fee for achieving net zero emissions by mid-century.
The 2018 report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls carbon pricing “a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.”
Second, carbon fee and dividend support is bipartisan. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated in January, “I do see Republican support, and not only Democrat support, for an approach that would involve a carbon tax with redistribution. It’s not politically impossible.”
In the last Congress, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was introduced with bipartisan support and had 86 co-sponsors. The majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, favor carbon fee and dividend policy and want Congress to act. This bipartisan appeal of carbon pricing stems partly from its stimulus of the U.S. economy and creation of jobs by encouraging financial investments in market innovations for new, clean technology.
We call on our members of Congress to co-sponsor a carbon fee and dividend bill.
In the countdown to 2030, we can’t waste a minute on measures that won’t work both environmentally and politically.
William Engles
Pullman