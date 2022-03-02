All-day kindergarten
Idaho is one of only a handful of states that does not require kindergarten. Moreover, the state currently only pays for a half day of this essential education. If kindergarten were all fingerpainting and playtime, that would be one thing, but with today’s increasing academic standards, children are expected to leave kindergarten knowing how to read and write, among other essential skills. Those who start first grade without this preparation are at a major disadvantage. With a historic surplus in hand, it’s time for Idaho to invest in our children and support our working parents.
House Bill 331 and Senate Bill 1315, if passed, will use about $40-50 million of Idaho’s $1.6 billion surplus to fund all-day kindergarten across the state. These bills will have the added benefit of providing property tax relief in districts where supplemental levies are currently being used to fund all-day kindergarten programs, as they are here in Moscow. Using the proceeds of our strong economy to invest in education will ensure that our economy stays strong. If we can afford a $600 million tax break for Idaho’s wealthy, we can surely afford 7% that much to make sure Idaho’s kids can read.
Please contact your Idaho State legislators to support House Bill 331 and Senate Bill 1315. To find out who your legislators are and how to contact them, visit legislature.idaho.gov/legislators/contactlegislators/. Thank you.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Lack of coverage
As a long-time subscriber from Pullman, I have a request. Please stop ignoring Pullman High School sports in your sports section. This was a problem in the fall, and it has continued into the winter sports. There are many examples of hard work, dedication and devotion being on display from students, coaches and parents happening in Pullman that are not being covered by the Daily News.
PHS boys swimming finished second in state, with three individual winners and two relay champions. There was no word of these accomplishments to be found in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
PHS wrestling had their best season in over 40 years but, as a Daily News reader, you would have no idea. They finished fifth in state with one champion and two second place finishers.
Finally, the PHS boys’ basketball team is en route to state as a No. 4 seed and a 20-2 record.
Please devote some resources to covering the stories happening on the Washington side of the border. There are great kids over here that are working hard to reach lofty goals in the middle of a pandemic, and they deserve to be acknowledged by their community.
Phil Honeywell
Pullman