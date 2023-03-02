What about the future cost?
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 11:39 am
What about the future cost?
I generally find Chuck Pezeshki’s columns thought provoking, although I wish he was better at providing facts to back up his opinions.
This past weekend’s column calling for peace in Ukraine, though, is troubling.
I agree that the current stalemate appears to be grinding up lives and treasure, but calls for an end which allows the Russians to maintain control of the people and territory they have seized seem very shortsighted. Peacemongers might say that we should tell the Ukranians to declare a ceasefire and negotiate, but what incentive would Russia have to give up what they have captured and declared to be part of Russia?
Let’s suppose we create a Ukrainian version of the Korean 38th Parallel, and give Russia time to reform their army. Other countries would see that the West will not stand up even to naked aggression, possibly sparking more wars around the globe.
Yes, our military-industrial complex is corrupt. Yes, the Ukrainian government has problems, but the people have shown they are willing to bleed for their country. Walking away from them might save us money today, but what would it cost us in the future?
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow
Firing squad
I have a suggestion for Sen Dan Foreman. Instead of Idaho having a firing squad for those sentenced to death, just eliminate the death penalty. Case solved about not being able to obtain lethal drugs for injection.
As the Christian he purports to be, this should be a fix that coincides with the commandment of “Thou shall not kill.” On the practical side, research has shown that the death penalty is not a deterrent, and is much more expensive than a life sentence. If the accused is guilty, then let the person live with the crime until death.
On a basic decency level, killing someone because they killed someone accomplishes nothing but revenge. The state makes itself become a killer. Other states have abolished the death penalty and Idaho should too.
If this barbaric firing squad bill passes, then I suggest that those who support it take turns being on the squad, hoodless, and face the person they are killing. May they then live with that image the rest of their days. If the person is later shown to have been innocent, may it haunt their dreams forever more.
Linda Pike
Moscow
