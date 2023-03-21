All about sequence

While listening to the morning news on KQQQ I heard that the Pullman City Council is going to delay the downtown road project for a year. Thank you Pullman City Council. As with most any project, sequence, sequence, sequence is critically important. The 800-pound gorilla in the Pullman area is the need for a “heavy traffic” bypass around Pullman. The proposed changes to Pullman’s Main Street would only exacerbate the current traffic problems with downtown businesses.

I believe the vast majority of businesses would benefit more from a bypass than restricting Main Street traffic. I’m confident that with lobbying help from Washington State University, Schweitzer Engineering, Avista, farm organizations, Whitman County and any other groups that have lobbying ability, Pullman could convince the state legislators and governor’s office the bypasses the state planned for Pullman years ago are needed more than ever now. With the huge fuel tax increases that we have just seen, I am confident that the state of Washington has the capacity to be the major contributor to a bypass project.