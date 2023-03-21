While listening to the morning news on KQQQ I heard that the Pullman City Council is going to delay the downtown road project for a year. Thank you Pullman City Council. As with most any project, sequence, sequence, sequence is critically important. The 800-pound gorilla in the Pullman area is the need for a “heavy traffic” bypass around Pullman. The proposed changes to Pullman’s Main Street would only exacerbate the current traffic problems with downtown businesses.
I believe the vast majority of businesses would benefit more from a bypass than restricting Main Street traffic. I’m confident that with lobbying help from Washington State University, Schweitzer Engineering, Avista, farm organizations, Whitman County and any other groups that have lobbying ability, Pullman could convince the state legislators and governor’s office the bypasses the state planned for Pullman years ago are needed more than ever now. With the huge fuel tax increases that we have just seen, I am confident that the state of Washington has the capacity to be the major contributor to a bypass project.
Remember, sequence, sequence, sequence. Make careful plans. Build a coalition and push forward. I am aware that it could take years, but throwing millions of dollars at downtown traffic issues without decreasing the heavy traffic is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
There’s some confusion in Dale Courtney’s claim (Daily News, March 15) that the Dems cozy up to Big Pharma while the Republicans take a strong stand against .
Yes, indeed, Pfizer was hit with the biggest health care fraud fine ever, $2.3 billion. But it wasn’t the Republicans who gave Pfizer their comeuppance. The fine was issued in September, 2009. Barack Obama was president and both houses of congress were controlled by Democrats. It was the Democrats who caught Pfizer in wrongdoing and fraudulent activity. Actually, Republicans would do the opposite. They don’t believe in regulation, remember? The Democrats stood up to Big Pharma and recouped billions for fraudulent practices.
Although, apparently Courtney and many in the Republican Party object to the mRNA vaccines that were developed, It was Donald J. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed that paid Pfizer $1.9 billion to deliver doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the population. He was proud of working with the major drug companies to create and supply COVID-19 vaccines. He took our tax dollars and paid them to make the very vaccines that you don’t want to take.
As always, the devil is in the details. And “confusing” the two parties in an opinion piece is leaving out too many details. A major irony to his entire column is that he seems to agree with Woody Harrelson’s stance on vaccine and masking issues. Woody owns a marijuana dispensary and has smoked cannabis for many years. Nice of Dale to be so open-minded about the herb and its users’ viewpoints. Very woke of him.