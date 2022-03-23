Plenty you can do
Thank you, Mr. Brock, for your brilliant column on Mar. 17 regarding the outstanding service Planned Parenthood provides to promote women’s sexual and reproductive health and education. You really hit the nail on the head.
Those who are truly for having all conceptions brought to term could far better serve the community than they would shaming women outside Pullman’s Planned Parenthood.
They could provide monetary assistance for prenatal care and education for low income mothers, volunteer to give respite care to the unwanted child when the mother is overwhelmed, find or help establish laws that hold the absent fathers accountable financially, stand against anything that takes a life such as war, attacking people that perform abortions, the death sentence, to name a few. How about adopting a drug-addicted baby to raise?
I am grateful in particular for a man who understands the plight of women and their needs. We can all embrace wanted, healthy children and mothers in our world.
Katherine Keener
Palouse
Like-minded enemies
As Vladimir Putin tries to make Russia great again by attempting to destroy the Ukrainian nation and its people, it reminds me of how perilous for America the Trump presidency was and how close he came to destroying American democracy by attempting to subvert our election system.
He and Putin have the same genius for lying and manipulating gullible supporters, but the American public can celebrate that Trump could only maintain his grasp of government for four years.
His praise of Putin and attempt to deny the Ukrainians the arms they now need to defend themselves is evidence that he befriends and admires like-minded enemies of freedom and equality.
Richard Shafer
Pullman