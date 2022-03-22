Warming planet means mutant microbes, ticks
Welcome, splendid spring. We’ve produced enough greenhouse gases to prolong springtime. Warmer temperatures mean earlier gardening and more pollen. Yes, people with allergies will suffer, but the summer tomato harvest will likely be more robust since tomatoes love heat. Hopefully, there will be sufficient water in August to keep those plants alive.
Unlike tomatoes, potatoes do not like heat, so take advantage of the early spring to plant your potatoes now. Any delay may allow higher summer temperatures (remember 105 degrees Fahrenheit in June 2021) to activate a regulatory switch that increases haulm (above ground) growth at the expense of tuber growth and flavor. You’ll end up with large, beautiful potato plants bearing small, deformed, distasteful tubers. Bad news for Idaho and your fall dinners.
Reduced snowpack and milder winters mean that hiking trails will open earlier (Yah!) with many more pernicious, blood-sucking ticks that carry myriad disease-causing microbes and can cause alpha-gal syndrome, which can be life-threatening to people who consume mammalian meat after a tick bite. Elevated temperatures increase the growth and mutation rates of microbes, so we look forward to mysterious encounters with mutant bacteria. Another thrill of a warming planet.
Hate excessive heat, mutant microbes, ticks, and tiny tubers? Let’s return to a more normal spring by controlling atmospheric carbon dioxide levels that are warming the planet. Your support for carbon fee and dividend legislation will help curb climate change. It will shift us to alternative sources (solar, wind, hydrogen) that will make us more energy independent.
It will promote new technologies for energy storage and power generation (fusion, wave energy, microbial fuel cells) that do not deplete earth’s finite resources.
Please ask your legislators to support carbon fee and dividend legislation. We can adapt our behavior to reverse the damage we have caused.
Trish Hartzell
Moscow