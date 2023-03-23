Bad faith
Larry Kirkland does himself no favors. His recent letter (Daily News, March 16) is a good example and follows his standard format: He opens with at least one false statement about a science (climate, biology, medicine, etc.), then claims his religion is the source of all morality — a morality that accommodates falsehoods. For instance, he claimed that “climate change propaganda” makes young people anxious, which is false because the planet’s destruction makes young people anxious. And I would argue that lying to young people about what they can already see makes them hopeless.
Nevertheless, I get why Biblical literalists don’t like science. Ask a high school biology student, “What is the gender of a cloned male rib?” Of course, they’ll tell you it’s male, which makes Adam and Eve the first gay relationship. And where does that leave our local angry, hate-filled flag-stompers? But all this angst is unnecessary, especially as the Bible’s emphasis was on faith, not evidence. Good science, as a search for worldly truth, is the mirror opposite; no faith, all evidence.