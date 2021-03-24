A challenge for Pullman
I am writing to express my thoughts about the Spring Street Retaining Wall Mural Project in Pullman. When the project was first discussed, it was in response to the Black Lives Matter protests nationwide. Pullman community members gathered and in their grief proposed a public display of art that illustrated the care and concern of our populace about the long-lived and continued ill treatment toward people of color.
Historically, from before the founding of our country, the injustices imposed on Black people clearly illustrate that our country and society do not value Black lives and this continues today, in spite of laws and words declaring equal rights for all. Justice is not the lived experience for people of color all these many years later.
I feel it is imperative that we acknowledge this injustice by following through with a public art piece that declares that “Black Lives Matter.”
If we can say this and mean it, then all people of color, of any color, will feel heard and know they are welcome here.
Looking at the Pullman School District’s website, I was delighted to find an excellent page on equity: bit.ly/3rcZ1NJ.
There is hope that our youth are learning and hearing the message and will grow up to respect all people — those who look like them and those who do not. I challenge our entire community of all ages to do likewise. Learn about racial injustice, read about how systemic racism has permeated our country throughout its history, and learn what it has been like, and still is, to be a person of color.
We are better than that. We are up to the challenge to live with care, concern, and respect for all. Please allow the Black Lives Matter mural to stand and to be visible for all.
Ginny Hauser
Pullman