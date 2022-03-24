It’s cheaper to drive electric
Opinions on these pages often discuss relative benefits of electric vehicles versus those with internal combustion engines. A March 19 analysis by CNBC provides a stark comparison between costs of recharging electric vehicles and refueling internal combustion vehicles. Three charts compare national averages with averages in the Boston and San Francisco regions, two markets where electric vehicles are popular, and where electricity tends to be more expensive than the national average.
Although electricity rates have “roughly kept pace with” recent gas price increases in both cities, adding 100 miles of range to an internal combustion vehicle has become much more expensive than an equivalent electric vehicle charge. This is true for national averages also. In all three cases, “it’s still quite a bit more expensive to fill your gas tank than … to charge your EV’s battery.”
Using February data, a recent analysis calculated that the total lifetime cost of ownership of an electric vehicle is about $4,700 less than that of an internal combustion vehicle. That difference is likely to increase, the article said, as electric vehicle prices fall and they become more efficient. In addition to these personal benefits, electric vehicles translate to fewer overall carbon emissions and thus significantly help to curb climate change.
If you’re still not ready for an electric vehicle investment, consider something that will cost only a few minutes of your time. Contact your congressional representatives and urge them to support legislation for carbon pricing to address emissions and global warming.
Consider also working with the Palouse Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby to help local folks working to reduce carbon emissions: cclpalouse.org. And thanks!
Pete Haug
Colfax
Father, sonsaved the day
At 2 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, my 31-year-old Nissan’s alternator died at the Fred Meyer parking lot exit on SW Canyon Street in Beaverton, Ore., after I had shopped for supplies for dinner.
Suddenly, nothing worked, including my hazard lights. A nearby motorist contacted AAA and police because I was holding up traffic. Meantime, two chaps at the gas station on SW Canyon ran to me, figured out how to disengage my car’s gears and pushed me across Canyon to 115th. They got jumper cables from a nearby auto dealer, but nada! The AAA tow missed us, and went into Fred Meyer’s parking lot on the opposite side of Canyon.
So the two men — father Eric, who had attended college in Portland, and teen son, Cory (I did not get their last names) — ran across Canyon to find the AAA truck, then came back and waited with me until he arrived. They were from Moscow here on spring break, and heading back, so had a 6-hour drive ahead of them. Yet, they made time to help me. The father, Eric, gave me a big hug, and said “you’ll be OK now,” and went back to their car at the gas station and their long drive home.
Colleen Watkins
Beaverton, Ore.