Confused
It’s very confusing. Wednesday’s Daily News viewpoint by Dick Polman, “My favorite Republican lie, however, is how the current gas price spike wouldn’t be happening if only Biden hadn’t ‘killed’ the Keystone XL pipeline that was gonna bring crude oil from Canada.” He then notes that Keystone XL was only 8% complete and wouldn’t have been finished until next year at the earliest.
Switch to Rick Rogers’ letter in the Lewiston Tribune the same day. He notes that “Biden jump-started America’s increasing fuel prices and inflation on his first day when he stopped the Keystone XL pipeline.” I could contact the U of I or LCHS for the real answer, but I can’t trust them because of critical race theory, whatever that is. It could be contagious, and I may need to mask up or get a needle. I’ll have to wait on Idaho’s premier think tank, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, for the truth. Don’t laugh, about half of the Idaho House of Representatives think these guys are great.
Earl H. Bennett
Genesee
Where angels fear to tread
I have said this before and I guess I’ll say it again, but I’m only one voice. What the hell is wrong with our country and our so-called representatives. Maryland and Colorado are trying to pass legislation which will allow either so-called parents or doctors to murder children within the first 28 days of their birth.
Planned Parenthood has stated that until babies are 28 days old they are not considered human beings. Planned Parenthood will take the little bodies and cut them up so that they can sell body parts to our disgusting universities for so-called research.
If you read the scriptures they show two examples of the punishments for killing babies and sacrificing babies to Baal. The Lord allowed the assassins to conquer the 10 tribes and then sold them into slavery. The other example was when the Babylonians conquered Judah and Benjamin and enslaved them for 70 years.
Today we are murdering babies and sacrificing them to Baal whether you know it or not. Where are the outcries from the so-called Christian churches? Are they asleep as well? Maybe they can’t make any money from this. That’s why the so-called TV evangelists are very quiet. Do you think that our heavenly father or Yeshua are asleep as to what we are doing?
We are murdering the most innocent of all human beings. Why can so many of our fellow Americans sit back and not say a word? These little guys are so beautiful and innocent. They haven’t hurt or harmed anyone. …
I am at a loss, but It really needs to be stopped. Surely we haven’t gone so deep into hell that we have forgotten who we really are. We are all spiritual brothers and sisters and our heavenly father is who he says he is, our father in heaven. Please think before you step where angels fear to tread.
Mike Beirens
Pullman