Daily News columnist Chuck Pezeshki has sucked down the Kool-Aid and fully invested in demonizing transgender individuals and the role of drag without any factual basis. Chuck advocates a culturally conservative regressive position. It’s one thing to suggest critical analysis of movement strategies to better achieve goals. It’s entirely different to uncritically accept stereotypes that lack facts and further endanger members of our community. A “lifetime of activism” has had little impact on his underlying bigoted values.
Chuck is a systems guy. He wants easy to grasp numbers. Gender expression involves a minimum of 19 genes. You can have two X chromosomes and through translocations still have male attributes. Biology quickly moves from simple numbers to infinite variations. Overlay the spectrum of cultural approaches and the richness of life is seen in its full complexity. Some cultures accept this, even our own has long traditions of genderbending expressions that suggest a loving accepting culture. This is hardly universal and counter currents are having their moment.
If you want goals, we could give facts and figures about increases in attacks and murders against those perceived to exist outside of binary gender constructs. From the tenor of his comments, Chuck does not support reversing this trend. It continues his advocacy for policies that endanger and kill more people. Given Chuck’s biological ineptitude we’ll put this in simple to understand terms. Once Chuck worked to protect the most vulnerable trees in the forest. Now he wants to cut those trees down.
Put into blunt terms, his message to drag queens is this: It’s a good thing you know your place and keep your mouths shut. If you know what’s good for you, you’ll continue to shut the f— up. Quite the activism, Chuck. Some of us refuse to be silent in the face of such dangerous bigoted stupidity.