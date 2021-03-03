Restore the Prichard
I am so glad to hear that University of Idaho dean Shauna Corry is excited for the Prichard Gallery’s future. From the description she gives us of that future, the gallery will be focusing on faculty and student art.
I have always enjoyed seeing the faculty and student art shows but is there any other future? Are the faculty and student art shows forever? Forever is a long time! I understand budget cuts and the losses that happen because of those cuts. But on behalf of the university, Dean Corry seems to be spinning, whitewashing and/or covering up the truthful changes this actually has on Moscow, the UI and the region.
No great university exists that doesn’t have an excellent gallery program. Instead of spinning and putting a happy face on the changes to the Prichard, President Green and Provost Lawrence should actually apologize to the community and promise to do all they can to try and help restore the Prichard to its former high standard of shows and community involvement, as befitting a land-grant state university.
Marilyn Lysohir Coates
Moscow
Competent, kind, intelligent
In your letters section Feb. 23, Mr. Dan Worsham wrote that he believes President Biden has dementia. That got me to remembering histories I read about former President Reagan. While he never lost his considerable charm, it was said he was pretty drifty and often fell asleep at meetings. As I understand it, this was made much worse by the terrible assassination attempt on his life.
Most people I talk to share my impression of President Biden as extremely hard working, competent, kind and intelligent. I also sense in him the wisdom that comes to most people with age and experience.
American culture is often described as a youth culture. There is an idea out there among some that age means mentally going off the rails, automatically. I’m glad that is not true. Older Americans can and do contribute an immeasurable amount to our society. I appreciate that.
H. Anne Salisbury
Moscow