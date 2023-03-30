Justice with foresight

Criminal trial juries properly can choose between “guilty” and “not guilty.” But Justice is not binary — it has a distributed middle: a judge might be guided to an intermediary stance: “But, he is our son!”

If America were compassionate as all religious leaders require us to be, we would long since have had free mental health care. At present you must be well off to get such care, not leaving it to police and courts to clean up the acting-out debris of school shootings and stabbings. In my example, our four beautiful children of the cosmos might still be alive. Think of the toll and the grief of victim’s loved ones puts on all of us — think of the free care they will not get. Nationwide, many thousands of unhelped mourners.