A number of people are suggesting/demanding that science and religion be kept separate. Assuming “religion” means a relationship to the Creator God and his absolute truths, I would strongly suggest that all “scientists” need religion. They need to know there are absolute truths and that God’s truths do not change. Without God, morality and truth depend on might, whether by force or majority. The abandonment of God by many in this country has resulted in conflicting “truths” depending on who shouts the loudest. Politicians are claiming to have science on their side to push pet projects whether good or bad for the country. Some “scientists”, including doctors, are either lying or hiding the full truth to push political agendas or realize financial gain.
We see politicians and doctors claiming boys can become girls and girls can become boys when we all know that is not true. It is possible to play the opposite sex but there has been no actual change of sex. Real science will substantiate that. Many global warming/climate change scientists and politicians are claiming the certainty of future climate disaster if use of fossil fuels is not drastically reduced. Some of the gradual warming over the past 170 years since the little ice age has probably been due to increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but to base critical economic and environmental decisions on questionable computer models is a stretch when none of the past dire predictions of the global warming proponents have come true. Proponents appear to be deliberately neglecting the adverse economical and environmental impacts of conversion to green energy, which we are now beginning to experience.
Renaissance scientists, who were mostly Christians, set out to discover God’s truths in creation because his laws are trustworthy. Let us also trust God’s absolute truths and live by them.