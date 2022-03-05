Setting things straight
President Biden managed to be sexist and racist when he announced his criteria for his Supreme Court nominee — female and black.
Folks, there is only one “race” — human. If folks would focus on that, a lot of strife would vanish.
When having an abortion, that is not your body you are killing and removing.
“Choice” is before conception. Afterward is responsibility.
In 1994, Mother Theresa said, “Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want”.
What happened to the phrase, “my body, my choice”? We could apply that to choosing, or not, to have the injection. And where did, “follow the science” go? It seems to have disappeared when COVID-19 arrived.
Folks, there is more to life than COVID-19, gender and racism. Please expand your vocabulary.
America was created to be a republic, not a democracy. Please correct your usage of these words. A democracy will not last. A republic can only function when its citizens are virtuous. If you would like help knowing how to be virtuous, contact me.
Quoting Jimi Hendrix, “When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.”
Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious nor does it boil over with jealousy. Love is not conceited; it is not rude; and does not act unbecomingly. Love does not insist on its own rights, for it is not self seeking. Love is ever ready to believe the best of every person.
Ruth Butler
Moscow
Time to walk the walk
We aren’t doing enough to support Ukraine. I don’t want us to commit our own armed forces, but there are more nonmilitary actions which will have real effects.
We need to completely cut Russia off from the world economic market. Cut all banking ties, stop all imports of any sort, including oil and gas. Incremental steps will not make the point that we have had enough. We can also tell the Russians we understand their need for security and are willing to work with them — once they back down.
Yes, that will hurt the world economy. Many people may suffer some hardship, but we need to accept that pain to show that a nuclear armed bully will not be allowed to have his own way.
Wealthy people and companies in the West may resist this idea because of the financial losses they will take, but we need to take the long view. I want my children and grandchildren to inherit a better world, not one where the dictators have their own way.
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow