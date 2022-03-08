Tyson in his prime
“Putin bad” seems to be the refrain parroted throughout most of the major media. Not that my letter will change anyone’s thinking. But “parrots” don’t think anyway. They simply repeat oft-spoken words and phrases, because their tongues and vocal cords are equipped to mimic sounds and voices around them. It’s instinctual behavior, completely divorced from thought or reason.
I’ll put in a few words for Putin. I’m not a parrot. Vladimir Putin is my idea of a real world leader. He’s not a “thug” and not a Jewish comedian; but a Christian statesman. If you’re interested in thugs, by the way, look no further than our own U.S. government. They can be found wall to wall in the State Department, in the Department of Justice, the Pentagon, the nation’s health establishment and, oh yes, the White House.
The Russian president does not engage in empty political posturing. He does not wet his finger and put it in the air to gauge which way the winds are blowing. In the Ukraine he sees a real potential threat to his country and his people. He assesses that situation in the company of his advisors. He makes a decision, and he acts upon that decision.
It’s not that Putin has not patiently warned the U.S. and the West. For eight years and longer he has told them that NATO’s encroachment on Russian borders would not be tolerated. He was ignored. Even as far back as 1990 and 1991, the elder Bush promised that NATO would not move another inch east. But it did.
This is not like NATO’s “precision” bombing of Yugoslavia at 15,000 feet. This is not the U.S. carpet bombing rice farmers in Cambodia, or destroying entire rain forests in Vietnam with Agent Orange This is not the wholesale NATO destruction of Iraq, Libya and Syria.
No, the Russians are for real. The West does not push them around with its alleged superior weaponry and technology. NATO is not taking on some club fighter. They are challenging Mike Tyson in his prime and if they don’t back off, they’re going to get a serious butt kicking.
Timothy Moore
Potlatch
Biden’s senility or dementia
In his column published in the Daily News on March 2, Dale Courtney, a former submarine officer, tried to torpedo President Joe Biden by telling naive or biased readers that Biden is weak, bumbling, senile and living in a state of dementia.
The torpedo’s ammunition is composed of lies, distortions, and hallucinations from Republican politicians who are counting on a gullible and dishonest audience.
They cite instances in which Biden has miss spoken, mumbled, stumbled, or tripped on a step. Truly, Biden has been known for many decades for his gaffes.
But for context, let’s reflect a bit on Gerald Ford’s tripping as he deplaned. How about Ronald Reagan’s speech gaffes. He was a professional actor and sometimes couldn’t get his words out correctly. He was truly tongue tied at times.
And how about Donald Trump?
He told a rally in Buffalo, N.Y., “... I was down there, and I watched our police and our fireman down at 7/11 – down at the World Trade Center right after it came down.”
Commenting on a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Trump said: “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo ... .”
On another occasion he struggled to say “origins” and blurted “oranges.”
These are gaffes similar to those made by a great many politicians, including some half Biden’s age.
Oh, let’s see … Ford, Reagan, Trump … I think they were Republicans.
Well, of course they are horses of a different color.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Putdowns don’t help cause
Thanks to Lois Johnston for her March 3 letter critiquing a personal attack on Larry Kirkland by a “His View” columnist and for letting us know of some of Mr. Kirkland’s contributions to our community.
I often disagree with Mr. Kirkland’s theology, politics and views on climate change. But I also think that too many “His View” columnists on both the left and the right use sarcasm and putdowns to advance their arguments.
We would all benefit from more civil discourse.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
Doing what’s right
A few weeks ago, very few people knew who the ruler of Ukraine was. Previous to his role as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was just a regular person, but he has emerged as a hero. Not because of his power or his prestige, but in spite of it.
He doesn’t ask for any favors because of his position. He continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for what is morally right and acknowledges that the greatest strength a country has is when they stand united against an enemy.
All of us are normal people as well, and our influence can be great as we unite to strengthen each other with our eyes fixed on what is morally right. Let us take a lesson from President Zelenskyy that doing what’s right has greater power than doing what is easy.
Lonna Heuett
Pullman
Starbucks in Pullman
Shouldn’t Starbucks be required to fix the parking and drive through problems at the Stadium Way and Bishop Boulevard locations before they are allowed to have the same mess on Main Street?
Janet and Leroy Damm
Pullman