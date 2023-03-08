Assertions must be challenged

Timothy Moore’s letter (March 1) is wrong in so many ways that it cannot stand unchallenged. He claims that “Lincoln was not anti-slavery” and implies that the early Republican Party was not either. Moore’s sources are obviously the talking points of modern white supremacists who want to claim Lincoln as one of their own.

Lincoln was born in Kentucky and admittedly adopted the prevailing views of the region for much of his life. The idea that the “races” existed in a hierarchy with white people at the top was nearly a universal assumption at the time. Lincoln, however, hated slavery from childhood upward and never doubted the essential humanity of enslaved people. When the Republican Party formed in the mid-1850s, it was in angry response to the expansion of slavery into the territories permitted by Stephen Douglas’s Kansas-Nebraska Act (1854). The party’s reason for being was to prevent the expansion of slavery. Lincoln joined the party and was its second presidential candidate. His inaugural address carefully effaces what he felt as a man and outlines what policies he intended to pursue as president of the United States — at that moment a country on the brink of civil war.