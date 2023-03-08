Assertions must be challenged
Timothy Moore’s letter (March 1) is wrong in so many ways that it cannot stand unchallenged. He claims that “Lincoln was not anti-slavery” and implies that the early Republican Party was not either. Moore’s sources are obviously the talking points of modern white supremacists who want to claim Lincoln as one of their own.
Lincoln was born in Kentucky and admittedly adopted the prevailing views of the region for much of his life. The idea that the “races” existed in a hierarchy with white people at the top was nearly a universal assumption at the time. Lincoln, however, hated slavery from childhood upward and never doubted the essential humanity of enslaved people. When the Republican Party formed in the mid-1850s, it was in angry response to the expansion of slavery into the territories permitted by Stephen Douglas’s Kansas-Nebraska Act (1854). The party’s reason for being was to prevent the expansion of slavery. Lincoln joined the party and was its second presidential candidate. His inaugural address carefully effaces what he felt as a man and outlines what policies he intended to pursue as president of the United States — at that moment a country on the brink of civil war.
The comments Moore quotes duplicate the Republican platform on which Lincoln ran. During the war, Lincoln’s views on race evolved (see Eric Foner’s “Fiery Trail”). He introduced his Emancipation Proclamation as a war measure, but few informed people doubt that freeing the slaves was also a deeply-held personal goal. Toward the end of the war, he promoted the passage of the 13th Amendment making emancipation universal and permanent. In the last speech of his life, impromptu remarks offered after Lee surrendered, Lincoln advocated extending the right to vote to Black veterans. (John Wilkes Booth was in the audience and determined that was not to be.)
In 1877, after a frustrating experience with Reconstruction, the Republican Party abandoned its idealism and defaulted in its policies to the protection of American business interests. The Democratic Party continued to champion white supremacy until the mid-20th century. Accounts of our real history are readily available.
Canola is a deadly raw material to be used for biodiesel as this crop poses a significant threat to bees, other pollinators and beneficial insects. There are no canola varieties resistant to the cabbage seedpod weevil, which is the key pest of canola that must be controlled in each planting to avoid severe economic losses of up to 70% of potential yield. Losses of 20% to 40% are common. Cabbage seedpod weevil is visible on canola from bud stage through flower stage. Pesticide spraying should be done during times of the day when bees are not active to do as little harm as possible to these beneficial pollinators. Night or very early morning before sunrise are suitable times for pesticide application.
No regulations exist to safeguard when pesticides should be applied. Neonicotinoid pesticides are a major cause of declining bee populations. The chemicals in pesticides have been shown to alter bee foraging behavior, communication and larval development. Pesticides lower the bees’ immune systems, weakening the hive and leaving it wide open to parasitic infection.
AgTech OS is encouraging the widespread use of pesticides surrounding Pullman by contracting with local farmers to produce canola nearby, thus threatening organic agriculture and food for wildlife in general. This is a best case scenario, if indeed, the startup company could succeed financially. Their proposal is not an environmentally friendly solution to climate change. It is not a holistic, long-term solution to global warming.
The Port of Whitman County supports a proposal that threatens the quality of life we enjoy in Pullman; they ignore the fact that AgTech OS fails to gain the trust of our residents. By engaging in a patriarchal handling of this issue of the proposed Agriculture Advancement Campus featuring a biodiesel plant using canola, both entities erode public trust.
Idaho’s paranoid solutions
Many thanks to Ryan Urie for his column, “Idaho’s paranoid solutions to nonexistent problems,” in the March 4 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
The column was point-on correct. The current slate of Idaho’s Republican legislators is not addressing the critical issues such as funding of public education, medicaid expansion or property tax relief, but spending our tax dollars on their own cultural beliefs for issues that don’t exist or are not important to most taxpayers.
His editorial should be printed and circulated during the next election with the sponsors of these bills identified. Idaho can surely do better than this.
In 2020, Idaho’s pregnant and new mothers died in childbirth at more than twice the rate compared to 2019. Idaho legislators have demonstrated they do not care.
The way to have more Idaho pregnant and newly delivered moms live is to know exactly what’s killing them. The Idaho Maternal Mortality Review Committee does this, and Idaho politicians pulled the bill to continue this committee. It will be defunded in June of this year.
This committee of Idaho doctors, coroners, obstetricians, and medical workers review all deaths of Idaho moms who died during or soon after delivery. They make Idaho-specific recommendations for targeted, local interventions to prevent other Idaho moms from dying.
Federal studies are insufficient. Idaho has unique, specific and local causes of maternal deaths that can be prevented by unique, specific, local and targeted interventions.
One wonders why the Idaho legislature, most members who claim to be pro-life, refuses to continue the one committee that can prevent the deaths of current and future Idaho moms.
Fund the Idaho Maternal Mortality Review Committee. Idaho moms deserve to live.
Why aren’t children a priority?
Idaho Senate Bill 1056 legalizes private militias marching armed in public.
Idaho House Bill 231 outlaws public drag shows.
4,357: Number of children killed by firearms in 2020 — the leading cause of death in children.
0: Number of children killed by drag shows — ever.
Idaho legislators’ priorities are clear. It’s a shame that our children’s lives are nowhere near the top of the list.