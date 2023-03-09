Preoccupation with sex

I find the Idaho legislature’s preoccupation with sex very disturbing. I have had three children go through my local school district and my family uses the local library and I am very sure that there is no grooming or obscene materials in either.

I have watched a drag show in Moscow and it was entertaining. There is no evidence of trans people causing any problems that I am aware of. In fact there doesn’t seem to be many trans people in Idaho. What is the legislature actually up to?

Tags

Recommended for you