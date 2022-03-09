A bit about voting
A recent Quinnipiac poll found that 52% of Republican voters agree that then-Vice President Pence had “no right to overturn the election.” This was met with relief by many liberals who were happy to finally see a slight majority of Republicans choosing common sense over obsequious obedience to Donald Trump. However, the same poll found that 36% of Republican votes do actually believe that Pence had the authority to ignore the voters and overturn the election.
It’s exciting to know that, in 2024 when Biden loses the election, declares fraud, and is handed the presidency anyway by Kamala Harris, a full third of Republicans are going to be completely OK with it. And it will be even more fun in 2028 when Harris gets the same opportunity to just hand herself the election.
Never mind the fact that if the vice president had such authority there would be no point in elections at all: The incumbent VP would always choose their own party’s candidate and we’d already be locked into an anti-democratic, single-party system (a Russia-style revolving-door dictatorship — almost certainly what Trump had in mind). Never mind that any person having this kind of power would negate the core democratic principle that the people choose their own leaders. Never mind that what Trump claims directly contradicts the Constitution that so many conservatives are willing to take up arms for (just not, you know, actually read).
As long as we’re throwing up restrictions on voting, how about a test of basic civics knowledge? It strikes me that anyone who has no grasp on how voting works — or who would use their vote to try and disenfranchise themselves — should probably not be welcome in the political sphere.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Remembering Bill Hamlett
I applaud the Moscow-Pullman Daily News for publishing the fine article on Bill Hamlett in the March 8 edition of your paper. I first met Bill as a young Moscow police officer and he was the municipal court judge back in the early 1970s. I didn’t always agree with his court decisions, I felt my citations/arrests were fair and the defendant was thus always guilty.
But he showed me the other side of the law and personalized it. I always thought of him as a “hippie in a robe.” But for the balance of my 33-year career in law enforcement in Idaho and then Oregon, I never forgot Judge Bill Hamlett. He showed me what “integrity” meant, whether you were with others or alone. For without it, you have nothing.
RIP Bill Hamlett. You were a good person.
Bruce Perkins
Oriental, N.C.