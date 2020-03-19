We need to help the people who need it
A friend told me about someone who bought groceries for an elderly woman who was physically unable or scared about the virus to go into the store. The elderly woman was parked in the lot at one of the grocery stores and was trying to find someone to buy food (with her money) for her. We need to find a way to identify these people and help them.
Meals on Wheels, Safeway and I believe Rosauers deliver food so if we can identify them they can set up a daily/weekly delivery. I would be happy to help pay for this woman’s groceries if she needs.
Kathy Graham
Moscow