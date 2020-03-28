A new way to celebrate Ren Fair
For 46 years, residents of Moscow and beyond have gathered in East City Park on the firstweekend of May to celebrate the return of spring with music, singing, dancing, feasting, art, dragons, Maypoles, laughter, love, happiness and community. Moscow Renaissance Fair reminds us to be grateful, creative, joyful and alive.
Out of an abundance of caution, on this 47th spring, we will not gather live this year in East City Park for the 2020 Moscow Renaissance Fair. Instead, we invite each of you to let Moscow Renaissance Fair take place in your heart. On the first weekend of May, celebrate the return of spring by seizing your power to create inspiration from whatever you have within you. Share your magic without guard so others smile and pass on a contagious free spirit and an unclenched optimism.
The fair committee wishes to remind our community that art and volunteerism brings us together and brightens our lives. The musicians, the artists, and the nonprofit organizations that draw us to East City Park every year will be missing your love and support as much as we will miss them.
We invite you to seek out artisans who create for their livelihood. Send them a positive message and consider ordering from their websites. We invite you to read about our community nonprofit organizations who serve food at the fair every year. Discover the mission that drives their work and enriches our community. Send them a message of appreciation and consider a donation.
To help you celebrate the Renaissance Fair in a new way this year, we have created a list of artists and nonprofit organizations on our website. Then meet us all next spring for our live celebration of the 48th Annual Moscow Renaissance Fair. We will be double-ready to sing and dance!
Arlene Falcon, Moscow,
for the RenaissanceFair organizers