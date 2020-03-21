Kudos during a tough week
Kudos to Bucer’s and Dan Maher for providing a bright spot in the week. There were Irish tunes and green cupcakes with chocolate ganache and Andes mints on top. Everyone needed some cheerfulness. Employees were vigilant with the sanitizer, so the marvelous evening could go on as planned. Also, kudos to the Mad Greek for providing pizza and soup for the hungry children in the community. Human kindness overflowing.
Sunny Kendall
Moscow
---
Disappointed in state board’s response to virus
I am dismayed that I, a licensed massage therapist in Idaho, have been left adrift by the governing board intended to ensure the safe practice of my profession during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho Board of Occupational Licenses.
I have not received a single notification providing me guidance in answering questions essential to the safe practice of my profession like: Are my standard protocols for sanitizing my office sufficient to prevent the transmission of COVID-19? Should I be instituting additional procedures to protect the health of my clients? Should I be practicing at all at this time?
It has been up to me to search out reliable information sources and make these determinations on my own. I have had to assess my protocols and develop screening questions without guidance. Through my own diligence I have almost completely closed my business at this time.
There are two things that are glaringly apparent from the reliable information sources regarding COVID-19. One is that the impact of COVID-19 on our vulnerable population and health care infrastructure is potentially devastating. The second is that we can significantly decrease that impact by aggressively taking all known measures to slow the transmission of this virus.
The lack of strong, decisive action by the governing body of this state shows thorough irresponsibility and complete incompetence of ability to protect the health and safety of the citizens of this state.
Candace Magnuson
Moscow
---
Thanks to reader for calling out latest column
My genuine thanks to Elise Augenstein for calling me out in a letter to the editor (March 17) for my March 12 His View statement that COVID-19’s “death rate is much lower than influenza’s.”
Whether my statement was bad information, opinion or poor writing, it was my responsibility to make myself clear and I failed that test. I probably should have written that COVID-17’s death rate “may be” much lower.
In the newspaper industry, columns often are written in haste, and that’s certainly how my “reliable sources” column was written. I wasn’t presenting data. Indeed, the context was the lack of data. My statement was a supposition. I should have made that clear.
My “read” of available data is that the paucity of reliable statistics on COVID-19’s infection and death rate makes it impossible for statisticians to get a handle on the death rate. When 40 percent of known cases produce no symptoms and another 40 percent produce only mild symptoms, it is impossible to nail down a mortality rate. Thus, my opinion was and still is based on a premise, not on data.
Again, thanks to Alise Augenstein for challenging me. I wish more readers would, if they question or disagree. And just for the record, my column isn’t a reliable source of pandemic data.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
---
Too many cans on the roadside; are Democrats to blame?
Last week my wife and I were walking our dog on the Latah Trail enjoying the sun and fresh air. On the way home I noticed quite a few cans along the road and since I have a habit of collecting cans and recycling them, I made a note to come back when I had the chance.
As I am a university professor and our students are on spring break, I decided to spend a couple of afternoons this week (when I wasn’t sheltering in place) collecting the cans I had seen. I rode my bike along Parker Road and part of Mill Road just east of Moscow and in about two hours time, I picked up 143 cans.
I estimate I covered less than a mile on the two roads so imagine how many cans are sprinkled around our county. I noticed that 95 percent of the cans I found were light beer with the remainder being high-energy drinks. I have nothing against beer drinkers; I enjoy beer myself although I prefer IPAs. As it happens I did not see a single empty IPA can while cleaning the roadsides. Two brands dominated the trash I collected: Keystone Light and Bud Light. It just so happens that both these two brands feature blue cans.
Can we blame this littering on Democrats?
James Reid
Moscow
---
Gun show needed to be canceled
Thank you Sheriff Skiles for canceling the gun show that was expected to bring hundreds of people to Moscow on Saturday.
Bertie Weddell
Pullman
---
Old coots need protecting
Lately I’ve heard a number of remarks to the effect that “I” won’t catch the Coronavirus. If “I” do, it won’t kill “me.” Therefore, we can ignore it. Life — including mass gatherings — should go on as usual.
Wrong.
Staying away from people isn’t about keeping you from getting sick and perhaps dying. It’s so you don’t inadvertently kill someone else by spreading the virus.
That nasty bug has five to 14 days to jump from you to someone else before you start feeling bad. So even if you aren’t sick and don’t know anyone who is, stay home. Save the life of an old coot you don’t even know.
Kit Craine
Moscow